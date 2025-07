A SINN FÉIN Bill that would allow a coroner to return a verdict of ‘iatrogenic suicide’ passed first stage in the Dáil this afternoon.

The Bill, known as Jake’s Amendment, would amend the Coroners Act to introduce the term Iatrogenic Suicide, when a prescription drug is the primary cause in a person taking their life.

The Bill is named after Jake McGill-Lynch, a young boy who took his life shortly after being prescribed an antidepressant.

Jake was a constituent of Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward in Dublin Mid West, who introduced the Bill in the Dáil today while Jake’s parents watched on from the public gallery.

“Jake’s parents Stephanie and John have been campaigning to change the law so that the coroner can note iatrogenic suicide as a cause of death,” Ward told the Dáil.

“Jake McGill-Lynch died in 2013 at the age of 14. He had been prescribed anti-depressant medication in the weeks before he took his own life.

Ward told the Dáil that Jake’s mother was of the view that he was not depressed but had anxiety related to his exams. She was not aware at the time of the side effects associated with the medication he was prescribed, including suicide ideation.

“Jake was also diagnosed with Asperger’s and despite research stating that there was no benefit of this drug on children with Asperger’s and despite evidence of harm, he was still prescribed this drug,” Ward said.

The coroner returned an open verdict in Jake’s death. This was welcomed by Jake’s family who believed ‘death by suicide’ didn’t reflect their son’s death, which they believe was drug-induced.

Ward also welcomed Jim and Vera Connell to the Dáil.

The couple, who watched on from the public gallery, lost their son Darren, who died at the age of 17 after being prescribed acne medication.

“At Darren’s inquest into his sudden death the Coroner described the evidence put before him as compelling and made a recommendation to investigate the safety of this medication.

“He went onto say that Darren had no intention to die by suicide,” Ward said.

He concluded: “The ruling of suicide for families who have suffered such loss is hurtful as they know that the medication was the primary cause in their children’s death.

“I am hoping that this Bill will give families peace of mind in these situations.”

Ward’s colleague, TD for Meath West, Johnny Guirke, told the Dáil that he personally knew Darren.

“He was a great footballer. He played with Meath U14s, right up to Minors. He was friends with my own son, he was looked up to by everyone,” an emotional Guirke said.

“He probably would be in Croke Park with the Meath team next Sunday if he was still around,” he added.

Guirke said this Bill would give closure to families like Darren’s as it would give them closure by having the right verdict into their loved one’s death recorded.

The Bill was not opposed by government and will now proceed to second stage.

If you have been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can reach out for support through the following helplines. These organisations also put people in touch with long-term supports:

Samaritans- 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org (suicide, crisis support)

Text About It- text HELLO to 50808 (mental health issues)

Pieta House – 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444 – (suicide, self-harm)