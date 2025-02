IT’S THE IRISH Film and Television Awards tonight, and Irish celebrities have gathered together to celebrate the very best of Irish screen productions.

Currently taking place at the Royal Convention Centre in Dublin, stars such as Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott, Saoirse Ronan, Nicola Coughlan, and Kneecap are in attendance – with many of the aforementioned up for awards in various categories.

The event is hosted by comedian and presenter Kevin McGahern.

Irish language film Kneecap has a total of 17 nominations, leading the way. Disney + series Say Nothing has ten nominations. Bad Sisters, created by Sharon Horgan, has eight, while Bodkin and The Dry both have seven.

Winner of Best Scripts for Drama at the 2025 IFTA Awards is Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

International Actor has been given to Ralph Fiennes for his role in Conclave, while Demi Moore had picked up International Actress for her starring role in The Substance.

International Film has been won by Conclave.

Saoirse Ronan has won both Lead Actress in a film for The Outrun, and Supporting Actress – Film for her role in Blitz.

Colin Farrell has won Lead Actor in a drama for The Penguin in a stacked category that included nominees Micheal Fassbender, Aidan Turner, Andrew Scott, Ciarán Hinds, and Anthony Boyle.

More to follow…