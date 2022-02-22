Kin and Belfast receive most nominations in the 2022 IFTA Awards

KIN AND BELFAST have received the most award nominations for the 2022 Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards.

The hit TV drama Kin, which tells the story of a Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war, and the top film, Belfast, directed by Kenneth Brannagh, which goes into details of one boy’s childhood life during the Troubles.

Kin received 13 nominations while Belfast received 10 nominations.

Among the other nominees for Best Film are Colm Bairéad’s debut An Cailín Ciúin, Rachel Carey’s debut Deadly Cuts, Swan Song by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Cleary, Graham Cantwell’s Who We Love and You Are Not My Mother from Kate Donlan.

Speaking on the announcement of nominations today, Chief Executive of IFTA Áine Moriarty said that 2022 has a “spectacular” line up of nominees.

“What a spectacular line-up of Nominees that have been shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards this year, after a record-breaking production year for the Irish industry,” said Moriarty.

“The work being recognised this year showcases to the world what our talented industry has to offer.

“It’s an incredible reflection of the high calibre of Irish talent, filmmaking and storytelling that we have in this country, at world-class standards. The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great achievements”.

Here is the full list of nominees:

BEST FILM

An Cailín Ciúin

Belfast

Deadly Cuts

Swan Song

Who We Love

You Are Not My Mother

BEST DIRECTOR – FILM

Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song

Colm Bairéad – An Cailín Ciúin

Graham Cantwell – Who We Love

Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

BEST SCRIPT – FILM

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Philip Doherty – Redemption of a Rogue

Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song

Graham Cantwell & Katie McNeice – Who We Love

Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother

LEAD ACTOR – FILM

Aaron Monaghan – Redemption of a Rogue

Dónall Ó Héalai – Foscadh

Jude Hill – Belfast

Moe Dunford – Nightride

Peter Coonan – Doineann

LEAD ACTRESS – FILM

Angeline Ball – Deadly Cuts

Catherine Clinch – An Cailín Ciúin

Gemma-Leah Devereux – The Bright Side

Hazel Doupe – You Are Not My Mother

Niamh Algar – Censor

SUPPORTING ACTOR – FILM

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Cillian O Gairbhí – Foscadh

Dean Quinn – Who We Love

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – The Bright Side

SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FILM

Amy-Joyce Hastings – Who We Love

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Carrie Crowley – An Cailín Ciúin

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ruth Negga – Passing

THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Castro’s Spies

Love Yourself Today

Lyra

Pure Grit

The Dance

Young Plato

BEST SHORT FILM

A White Horse

Best Foot Forward

Debutante

Harvest

Nothing to Declare

Scrap

Ship of Souls

Silence

The Colour Between

The Passion

BEST SHORT ANIMATION

Bardo

Da Humbug

Fall of the Ibis King

Memento Mori

BEST DRAMA

Hidden Assets

Kin

Smother

Vikings Valhalla

BEST DIRECTOR – DRAMA

Ciaran Donnelly – The Wheel of Time

Dathaí Keane – Smother

Diarmuid Goggins – Kin

Hannah Quinn – Vikings: Valhalla

Lisa Mulcahy – Ridley Road

BEST SCRIPT – DRAMA

Declan Croghan – Vikings: Valhalla

Kate O’Riordan – Smother

Morna Regan – Hidden Assets

Peter McKenna – Hidden Assets

Peter McKenna – Kin

BEST LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA

Aidan Gillen – Kin

Jimmy Nesbitt – Stay Close

Liam Cunningham – Domina

Sam Keeley - Kin

BEST LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA

Angeline Ball – Hidden Assets

Clare Dunne – Kin

Dervla Kirwan – Smother

Niamh Algar - Deceit

Sinead Keenan – Three Families

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Andrew Scott – The Pursuit of Love

Ciaran Hinds – Kin

Emmett J. Scanlan - Kin

Owen McDonnell – Three Families

Peter Coonan – Hidden Assets

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets

Justine Mitchell - Smother

Lola Petticrew – Three Families

Maria Doyle-Kennedy – Kin

Simone Kirby – Hidden Assets

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Burschi Wojnar – Redemption of a Rogue

James Mather – Kin

Kate McCullough – An Cailín Ciúin

Narayan Van Maele – You Are Not My Mother

Peter Robertson – Vikings: Valhalla

BEST EDITING

Dermot Diskin – Kin

John Murphy – An Cailín Ciúin

Nathan Nugent – Swan Song

Tony Cranstoun – Zone 414

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Derek Wallace – Kin

Emma Lowney – An Cailín Ciúin

Joe Fallover – Wolf

Tamara Conboy – Deadly Cuts

Tom Conroy – Vikings: Valhalla

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Eimear Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh – Foundation

Kathy Strachan – Deadly Cuts

Louise Stanton – An Cailín Ciúin

Susan O’Connor Cave – Vikings: Valhalla

Susan Scott – Zone 414

MAKEUP & HAIR

Sian Wilson – Belfast

Lyndsey Herron & Edwina Kelly – Deadly Cuts

Linda Gannon & Clare Lambe – Foundation

Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, & Barrie Gower – The Green Knight

Dee Corcoran, Joe Whelan, & Thomas McInerney – Vikings: Valhalla

SOUND

Aza Hand & Alan Scully - Boys From County Hell

John ‘Bob’ Brennan, Fionan Higgins, Mark Henry, & Andrew Kirwan – Smother

Karl Merren & Johnny Marshall – The Green Knight

Steve Fanagan – Swan Song

Steve Fanagan, John ‘Bob’ Brennan, & Brendan Rehill – An Cailín Ciúin

ORIGINAL MUSIC

David Holmes – Kin

Die Hexen – You Are Not My Mother

Joseph Conlan – Who We Love

Stephen Rennicks – An Cailín Ciúin

Van Morrison – Belfast

VFX