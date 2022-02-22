#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 February 2022
Kin and Belfast receive most nominations in the 2022 IFTA Awards

Kin received 13 nominations while Belfast received 10 nominations.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 5:26 PM
19 minutes ago 434 Views 1 Comment
A screenshot of the drama Kin
A screenshot of the drama Kin
A screenshot of the drama Kin

KIN AND BELFAST have received the most award nominations for the 2022 Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards.

The hit TV drama Kin, which tells the story of a Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war, and the top film, Belfast, directed by Kenneth Brannagh, which goes into details of one boy’s childhood life during the Troubles.

Kin received 13 nominations while Belfast received 10 nominations.

Among the other nominees for Best Film are Colm Bairéad’s debut An Cailín Ciúin, Rachel Carey’s debut Deadly Cuts, Swan Song by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Cleary, Graham Cantwell’s Who We Love and You Are Not My Mother from Kate Donlan.

Speaking on the announcement of nominations today, Chief Executive of IFTA Áine Moriarty said that 2022 has a “spectacular” line up of nominees.

“What a spectacular line-up of Nominees that have been shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards this year, after a record-breaking production year for the Irish industry,” said Moriarty.

“The work being recognised this year showcases to the world what our talented industry has to offer.

“It’s an incredible reflection of the high calibre of Irish talent, filmmaking and storytelling that we have in this country, at world-class standards.  The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great achievements”.

Here is the full list of nominees:

BEST FILM

  • An Cailín Ciúin
  • Belfast
  • Deadly Cuts
  • Swan Song
  • Who We Love
  • You Are Not My Mother

BEST DIRECTOR – FILM

  • Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song
  • Colm Bairéad – An Cailín Ciúin
  • Graham Cantwell – Who We Love
  • Kate Dolan  – You Are Not My Mother
  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

BEST SCRIPT – FILM

  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
  • Philip Doherty – Redemption of a Rogue
  • Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song
  • Graham Cantwell & Katie McNeice – Who We Love
  • Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother

LEAD ACTOR – FILM

  • Aaron Monaghan – Redemption of a Rogue
  • Dónall Ó Héalai – Foscadh
  • Jude Hill – Belfast
  • Moe Dunford – Nightride
  • Peter Coonan – Doineann

LEAD ACTRESS – FILM

  • Angeline Ball – Deadly Cuts
  • Catherine Clinch – An Cailín Ciúin
  • Gemma-Leah Devereux – The Bright Side
  • Hazel Doupe – You Are Not My Mother
  • Niamh Algar – Censor

SUPPORTING ACTOR – FILM

  • Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
  • Cillian O Gairbhí – Foscadh
  • Dean Quinn – Who We Love
  • Jamie Dornan – Belfast
  • Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – The Bright Side

SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FILM

  • Amy-Joyce Hastings – Who We Love
  • Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
  • Carrie Crowley – An Cailín Ciúin
  • Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
  • Ruth Negga – Passing

THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

  • Castro’s Spies
  • Love Yourself Today
  • Lyra
  • Pure Grit
  • The Dance
  • Young Plato

BEST SHORT FILM

  • A White Horse
  • Best Foot Forward
  • Debutante
  • Harvest
  • Nothing to Declare
  • Scrap
  • Ship of Souls
  • Silence
  • The Colour Between
  • The Passion

BEST SHORT ANIMATION

  • Bardo
  • Da Humbug
  • Fall of the Ibis King
  • Memento Mori

BEST DRAMA

  • Hidden Assets
  • Kin
  • Smother
  • Vikings Valhalla

BEST DIRECTOR – DRAMA

  • Ciaran Donnelly – The Wheel of Time
  • Dathaí Keane – Smother
  • Diarmuid Goggins – Kin
  • Hannah Quinn – Vikings: Valhalla
  • Lisa Mulcahy – Ridley Road

BEST SCRIPT – DRAMA

  • Declan Croghan – Vikings: Valhalla
  • Kate O’Riordan – Smother
  • Morna Regan – Hidden Assets
  • Peter McKenna – Hidden Assets
  • Peter McKenna – Kin

BEST LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA

  • Aidan Gillen  – Kin
  • Jimmy Nesbitt – Stay Close
  • Liam Cunningham – Domina
  • Sam Keeley -  Kin

BEST LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA

  • Angeline Ball  – Hidden Assets
  • Clare Dunne – Kin
  • Dervla Kirwan – Smother
  • Niamh Algar -  Deceit                                          
  • Sinead Keenan –  Three Families

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

  • Andrew Scott – The Pursuit of Love
  • Ciaran Hinds – Kin
  • Emmett J. Scanlan -  Kin
  • Owen McDonnell – Three Families
  • Peter Coonan – Hidden Assets

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

  • Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets
  • Justine Mitchell -  Smother
  • Lola Petticrew – Three Families
  • Maria Doyle-Kennedy – Kin
  • Simone Kirby  – Hidden Assets

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Burschi Wojnar – Redemption of a Rogue
  • James Mather – Kin
  • Kate McCullough – An Cailín Ciúin
  • Narayan Van Maele – You Are Not My Mother
  • Peter Robertson – Vikings: Valhalla

BEST EDITING

  • Dermot Diskin – Kin
  • John Murphy – An Cailín Ciúin
  • Nathan Nugent – Swan Song
  • Tony Cranstoun – Zone 414
  • Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Derek Wallace – Kin
  • Emma Lowney – An Cailín Ciúin
  • Joe Fallover – Wolf
  • Tamara Conboy – Deadly Cuts
  • Tom Conroy – Vikings: Valhalla

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

  • Eimear Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh – Foundation
  • Kathy Strachan – Deadly Cuts
  • Louise Stanton – An Cailín Ciúin
  • Susan O’Connor Cave – Vikings: Valhalla
  • Susan Scott – Zone 414 

MAKEUP & HAIR

  • Sian Wilson – Belfast
  • Lyndsey Herron & Edwina Kelly – Deadly Cuts
  • Linda Gannon & Clare Lambe – Foundation
  • Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, & Barrie Gower – The Green Knight
  • Dee Corcoran, Joe Whelan, & Thomas McInerney – Vikings: Valhalla

SOUND

  • Aza Hand & Alan Scully -  Boys From County Hell
  • John ‘Bob’ Brennan, Fionan Higgins, Mark Henry, & Andrew Kirwan – Smother
  • Karl Merren & Johnny Marshall – The Green Knight
  • Steve Fanagan – Swan Song
  • Steve Fanagan, John ‘Bob’ Brennan, &amp; Brendan Rehill – An Cailín Ciúin

ORIGINAL MUSIC

  • David Holmes – Kin
  • Die Hexen – You Are Not My Mother
  • Joseph Conlan – Who We Love
  • Stephen Rennicks – An Cailín Ciúin
  • Van Morrison – Belfast

VFX

  • Ed Bruce & Andrew Barry – Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Ed Bruce & Andrew Barry – The Nevers
  • Ed Bruce & Manuel Martinez – Swan Song
  • Ed Bruce & Sam Johnston – The Book of Boba Fett
  • Kevin Cahill & Eric Saindon – The Green Knight

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

