This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hotels federation says it had 'no role in organising or providing clearance' for controversial golf event

The IHF said there was a “time-lag” from the government announcing new restrictions to the update guidance on how it affects industry.

By Sean Murray Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 8:14 AM
57 minutes ago 11,947 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5183382
Image: Shutterstock/Radomir Rezny
Image: Shutterstock/Radomir Rezny

THE IRISH HOTELS Federation (IHF) has released a statement today describing “limitations” in how updated public health advice is communicated by government to industries that need to reflect this new advice.

The IHF also said it had “no role in organising or providing clearance” for the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway on Wednesday that has prompted resignations and engulfed the government in turmoil.

On Thursday night, the Irish Examiner broke the story that around 80 people attended an Oireachtas Golf Society function in Clifden, Co Galway. TDs, Senators, an EU Commissioner and a Supreme Court judge were among those in attendance

As the story evolved into a full-blown scandal on Friday, the IHF released a statement saying it had sought clarification from the Department of Tourism on indoor gatherings prior to the event.

On Tuesday, the government unveiled a range of fresh guidance on social gatherings and sport, as well as powers to enforce public health measures following concerns about a spike in the number of cases of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

The mass gatherings section of the new guidance outlines that indoor gatherings and events are now limited to six people from no more than three households. However, there is an exception for weddings for the time being. 

Prior to Tuesday, up to 50 people have been permitted to attend indoor weddings, guidelines which now remains in place as the government said they wish to review the matter.

In its statement today, the IHF said it works closely with government to ensure “robust operational procedures and industry guidelines are in place and effectively communicated” during the crisis. 

It works with the Department of Tourism and Fáilte Ireland to inform hotels and guesthouses of their public health responsibilities, including changes as and when they happen.

It said: “The IHF provides general guidance, and at all times we encourage hotels and guesthouses to comply with the required guidelines. We do not have any role in enforcing, monitoring or approving the implementation of this guidance or operational guidelines.”

The IHF said that when updated public health guidance is announced at government press conferences, there is a “time-lag” in how this updated advice should be reflected in the operational guidelines for the sector. 

“As a result of this time-lag, there is an established process in place with the Department of Tourism for when changes are announced in that the status quo remains in place until updated guidance is issued by the Department,” it said.

“This means that the new advice does not come into effect for tourism businesses until updated guidance is developed and communicated through the Department. This time-lag can create significant challenges, given public expectations around newly announced government advice.”

According to the IHF, such a situation took place this week in relation to the golf event. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On Wednesday morning, it said the organisers of the event contacted the IHF in relation to the updated guidelines announced the day before.

At that time, it said no update had been provided by the Department of Tourism. Later that day, however, it said the department informed the IHF that the existing guidance remained until clarification was received from the Department of Health.

This existing guidance allowed for a maximum of 50 people at an indoor gathering. 

The IHF said it then informed all hotels and guesthouses that the existing guidance would remain until clarification was provided.

It wasn’t until Friday that the IHF received interim guidance from Fáilte Ireland, which included the provision of gatherings being restricted to six people indoors – with an exception for weddings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie