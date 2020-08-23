Hotels federation says it had 'no role in organising or providing clearance' for controversial golf event

THE IRISH HOTELS Federation (IHF) has released a statement today describing “limitations” in how updated public health advice is communicated by government to industries that need to reflect this new advice.

The IHF also said it had “no role in organising or providing clearance” for the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway on Wednesday that has prompted resignations and engulfed the government in turmoil.

On Thursday night, the Irish Examiner broke the story that around 80 people attended an Oireachtas Golf Society function in Clifden, Co Galway. TDs, Senators, an EU Commissioner and a Supreme Court judge were among those in attendance.

As the story evolved into a full-blown scandal on Friday, the IHF released a statement saying it had sought clarification from the Department of Tourism on indoor gatherings prior to the event.

On Tuesday, the government unveiled a range of fresh guidance on social gatherings and sport, as well as powers to enforce public health measures following concerns about a spike in the number of cases of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

The mass gatherings section of the new guidance outlines that indoor gatherings and events are now limited to six people from no more than three households. However, there is an exception for weddings for the time being.

Prior to Tuesday, up to 50 people have been permitted to attend indoor weddings, guidelines which now remains in place as the government said they wish to review the matter.

In its statement today, the IHF said it works closely with government to ensure “robust operational procedures and industry guidelines are in place and effectively communicated” during the crisis.

It works with the Department of Tourism and Fáilte Ireland to inform hotels and guesthouses of their public health responsibilities, including changes as and when they happen.

It said: “The IHF provides general guidance, and at all times we encourage hotels and guesthouses to comply with the required guidelines. We do not have any role in enforcing, monitoring or approving the implementation of this guidance or operational guidelines.”

The IHF said that when updated public health guidance is announced at government press conferences, there is a “time-lag” in how this updated advice should be reflected in the operational guidelines for the sector.

“As a result of this time-lag, there is an established process in place with the Department of Tourism for when changes are announced in that the status quo remains in place until updated guidance is issued by the Department,” it said.

“This means that the new advice does not come into effect for tourism businesses until updated guidance is developed and communicated through the Department. This time-lag can create significant challenges, given public expectations around newly announced government advice.”

According to the IHF, such a situation took place this week in relation to the golf event.

On Wednesday morning, it said the organisers of the event contacted the IHF in relation to the updated guidelines announced the day before.

At that time, it said no update had been provided by the Department of Tourism. Later that day, however, it said the department informed the IHF that the existing guidance remained until clarification was received from the Department of Health.

This existing guidance allowed for a maximum of 50 people at an indoor gathering.

The IHF said it then informed all hotels and guesthouses that the existing guidance would remain until clarification was provided.

It wasn’t until Friday that the IHF received interim guidance from Fáilte Ireland, which included the provision of gatherings being restricted to six people indoors – with an exception for weddings.