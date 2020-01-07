This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ikea to pay family over €40 million after 2-year-old boy killed by falling dresser

Jozef Dudek died in 2017 of his injuries after a recalled dresser tipped over onto him.

By Associated Press Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 3:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/sergo iv
Image: Shutterstock/sergo iv

SWEDISH FURNITURE GIANT Ikea has agreed to pay $46 million (€41 million) to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 32-kilogram recalled dresser tipped over onto him, the family’s lawyers said today. 

Jozef Dudek, of Buena Park, California, died in 2017 of his injuries, and his parents sued the Swedish home furnishings company in a Philadelphia court in 2018.

In the lawsuit, the Dudeks accused IKEA of knowing that its Malm dressers posed a tip-over hazard and that they had injured or killed a number of children, but that the company had failed to warn consumers that the dressers shouldn’t be used without being anchored to a wall.

The dresser was recalled in 2016, according to the suit.

The settlement also requires IKEA to meet with the advocacy organisation, Parents Against Tip-overs, and broaden its outreach to consumers about the recall of IKEA dressers, according to the Dudek’s lawyers, Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig.

The Dudek family will donate $1 million from the settlement to organisations that advocate for more rigorous stability testing for dressers, they said.

In a statement, IKEA said it offered its deepest condolences and is working to address “this very important home safety issue,” including offering consumer education and safety workshops and working to make safer products.

“While no settlement can alter the tragic events that brought us here, for the sake of the family and all involved, we’re grateful that this litigation has reached a resolution,” it said.

