THE CHANCES OF an Irish contestant winning this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! were dashed last night when both Irish campmates were voted off the reality show.

Former professional boxer Barry McGuigan, from Clones in Co Monaghan, and Love Island star Maura Higgins, from Ballymahon in Co Longford, became the fifth and sixth celebrities to leave the jungle with just days to go before the final.

McGuigan spent 20 days in the jungle, while Higgins – who entered as a late arrival alongside the Reverend Richard Coles – endured 15 days in the camp.

Speaking to presenters Ant and Dec after her exit, Higgins said she had a “gut feeling” she would be leaving.

After looking at her jungle highlights, she said: “I really did embrace it. I didn’t think I would have embraced it as much as I have.”

“I’m much stronger than I ever thought,” she added.

During McGuigan’s exit interview, the boxer – who was known as the Clones Cyclone during his sporting career – said he was gutted to miss out on taking part in the fan-favourite Celebrity Cyclone trial.

The trial, which sees the celebrities take on high-speed water jets and be pelted with obstacles as they climb a huge water slide, will take place on Saturday.

“As I am the original cyclone, I am kinda disappointed with that. Slipping and looking like a clown and getting hit with balls, it would’ve been great,” he said.

McGuigan said that while he had had an “incredible time” in the Australian camp, he found the jungle experience harder than he originally thought.

“What I found most difficult was the food. Not having food, not having any condiments, not having salt and pepper or any sauce. We take these things for granted, everything tastes bland, but it was great fun,” he said.

Ant and Dec also asked him about his friendship with McFly star Danny Jones, who has described McGuigan as a “fatherly figure”.

The former boxer said: “He’s just such a lovely, great guy. I think he’s going to be the king (of the jungle).”

During Thursday’s episode, Jones spoke about his relationship with his father, from whom he is estranged.

In a conversation with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, he said: “My dad, he doesn’t speak to me. It’s just weird because I don’t feel I’ve really healed with it maybe.”

Mabuse asked him if he had gone to therapy, to which he said: “I did but you can go to therapy, but you still crave your dad and that’s what’s hard. That’s why I get so much satisfaction out of Barry.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Mabuse said: “I know that Danny and Barry’s relationship is very special, they’ve come to a point where they love each other and they need each other now.

“It’s nice to know that not only are you going to leave with a brilliant experience, but you’re going to leave here with friends and family for life.”

Speaking about McGuigan in the Bush Telegraph, Jones said: “I think the world of Barry, he’s amazing and we’ve been through this whole experience together.

“It’s just nice having someone older than you that does replace that kind of fatherly figure. Just to put his arm around you and have your back. I’ve not had that feeling for a while.”

Soap star Alan Halsall, TV star Reverend Richard Coles, former Strictly star Oti Mabuse, McFly singer Danny Jones, podcast host GK Barry and Wagatha Christie herself, Coleen Rooney, remain in the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will air on Virgin Media One tonight at 9pm.

The semi final of this year’s series will air on Saturday, with the new king or queen of the jungle to be crowned during Sunday’s final.

With reporting from Press Association