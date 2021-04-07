#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 7 April 2021
Advertisement

Pandemic 'solidarity tax' on wealthy individuals or companies is on the table, says IMF

The IMF has also backed calls for a global minimum rate of corporation tax.

By Ian Curran Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 3:16 PM
1 hour ago 5,758 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5402719
Image: Andrew Harnik
Image: Andrew Harnik

GOVERNMENTS IN ADVANCED economies such as Ireland should consider a temporary solidarity tax on high earners or companies that performed well during the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund says.

In its biannual fiscal monitor report, the fund suggests governments “could consider a temporary Covid-19 recovery contribution, levied on high incomes or wealth”.

Revenues generated by the tax could be used to fund post-pandemic recovery initiatives.

Not only have pre-existing economic inequalities made the impact of the pandemic worse, inequality itself has been increased throughout the last year, said IMF Deputy Director of Fiscal Affairs Paolo Mauro.

“So if you put those things together, it implies that there is a need to mobilise additional fiscal revenues, and those additional fiscal revenues will then have to be redeployed through healthcare, education, social safety nets,” he told reporters.

“A whole menu of options” is available to policymakers in advanced economies, he said, including property and inheritance taxes as well as a Covid-19 contribution tax.

The latter “could take the form, for example, of a surcharge on the personal income tax [of high earners], or a surcharge on corporate income taxes,” Mauro suggested.

Given that some high-performing companies “have done very well” during the pandemic, particularly in terms of “stock market valuation, there is an opportunity there and that is one of the options that is on the table”.

In general, advanced economies should also consider making income taxes more progressive “and increase reliance on inheritance or gift taxes and property taxation,” according to the IMF report.

Global debt

Overall, the report highlights the importance of government intervention in combating the worst economic consequences of the pandemic.

An increase in government borrowing over the past 12 months has seen global public debt levels surge by 13% to 97% of world gross domestic product.

“In advanced economies, higher deficits have resulted from roughly equal increases in spending and declines in revenues, whereas in emerging market and developing economies, on average, the rise in deficits has stemmed primarily from the collapse in revenues caused by lower economic activity,” the report states.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, “large scale fiscal actions” have staved off “a more severe global economic contraction, greater job losses, and higher social costs”. Intervention by central banks have kept interest rates low, pushing down borrowing costs for governments.

As a consequence, “popular support for better public services, already significant before the pandemic, has likely risen,” the fund believes.

A recent survey suggests that, if a household member becomes ill with Covid-19 or loses employment, the probability of favouring progressive taxation rises by 15 percentage points.

“Meeting the rising demand for basic public services and more inclusive policies is crucial for policymakers to strengthen public trust and support social cohesion.” 

Corporation tax

The IMF has also publicly backed US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s call for a minimum international rate of corporation tax.

Echoing Yellen’s remarks, IMF Director of Fiscal Affairs Vitor Gaspar told reporters that the fund “has been calling for a minimum, global corporate income tax rate as a way to interrupt the race to the bottom in corporate income taxation.

The way this is framed in the Biden plan, as stressed by Secretary of the Treasury Yellen, is in the context of effort at the global level to combat tax avoidance and evasion, and to make sure that large multinational corporations pay their fair share in taxation.

A global agreement on corporate income taxes will be “important to ensure that governments have the resources needed to various spending priorities,” the Portuguese economist said. 

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie