#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 30 October 2020
Advertisement

IMO to back public health specialists’ ballot on strike action after 'deeply disappointing' meeting with Dept

The IMO has backed plans by public health specialists to ballot for industrial action in a row over consultant contracts.

By Press Association Friday 30 Oct 2020, 7:37 AM
31 minutes ago 5,572 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5249196
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

THE IRISH MEDICAL Organisation (IMO) has backed plans by public health specialists to ballot for industrial action in a row over consultant contracts.

It follows what they described as a “deeply disappointing” meeting with the Department of Health yesterday. 

At the AGM of the Irish Medical Organisation last night, members voted to back the move to vote on strike action if some 60 health specialists are not awarded the grade of consultants.

Public health specialists, whose role is to investigate and control diseases such as Covid-19, currently earn less than consultant colleagues.

IMO president Dr Padraig McGarry told the AGM that while only 60 public health doctors were involved in this issue, the entire 6,000-strong membership of the organisation supported their campaign.

He said: “In the midst of a global pandemic, the Government is disrespecting our public health leaders and discouraging the next generation from working here even while other countries are trying to recruit them.

“This Government praises public health doctors out of one side of their mouths while dismissing their just demand for consultant contracts out of the other.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the vital role which our public health colleagues play in our health service.

“Their demand for a consultant contract is just and urgent and all doctors support them in their campaign to secure it.”

There are currently 254 public health experts in the country, though only 60 of that number are seeking consultant contracts.

In September, it was reported that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had secured €16 million in funding to hire 250 public health specialists, effectively doubling the workforce.

At the time, the Cabinet approved legislation that paved the way for pay increases and new contractual arrangements.

Public health chiefs then set a two-month deadline warning they would ballot for industrial action before Christmas if the issue was not resolved.

The IMO now says the process is being frustrated and has backed the call for a ballot.

Chair of the IMO Public Health Committee Dr Ina Kelly said the meeting with the Department of Health yesterday had “made a bad situation worse”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She said: “We went hoping to make progress but we have come away more frustrated and angry.

“The department thinks it can delay this issue and tie it up with future structures and reforms.

“We will certainly discuss and engage on much-needed reforms but we will do so as consultants and not before we have secured that long overdue respect.

“While we remain available for talks, it seems that we have no option but to proceed with our ballot before the end of November which has already been agreed at a meeting of IMO members.

“No doctor wants to take industrial action, but such is the disappointment, frustration and low morale of our members in the face of Government disrespect, we expect to receive an overwhelming mandate.

“The Public Health Committee will be holding a series of meetings in the coming weeks to plan for the ballot and any industrial action which we hope will not be necessary but for which we must plan for.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie