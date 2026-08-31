EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A 21-year-old man has been jailed for life for the murder of a 44-year-old father of five who was attacked with a golf club outside his home in Doneraile, Co Cork in October of last year.

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2. #INVESTMENT SCHEME: The government has released new details of the state-backed investment accounts it plans to introduce next year.

3. #TYRONE: The PSNI has said that the “quick thinking” of officers helped save an eight-year-old girl who was severely injured during an attack in Co Tyrone in which her father was killed.

4. #SHADOW FLEET: A European Union naval operation has boarded a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the Mediterranean.

5. #MESSI: 39-year-old Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.