Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #COURTS: A 21-year-old man has been jailed for life for the murder of a 44-year-old father of five who was attacked with a golf club outside his home in Doneraile, Co Cork in October of last year.
2. #INVESTMENT SCHEME: The government has released new details of the state-backed investment accounts it plans to introduce next year.
3. #TYRONE: The PSNI has said that the “quick thinking” of officers helped save an eight-year-old girl who was severely injured during an attack in Co Tyrone in which her father was killed.
4. #SHADOW FLEET: A European Union naval operation has boarded a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the Mediterranean.
5. #MESSI: 39-year-old Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say