European Union naval mission boards alleged Russian shadow fleet vessel in Mediterranean

A EUROPEAN UNION naval operation has boarded a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the Mediterranean.

The MV Sun, understood to be flying a Cameroon flag, was boarded by Italian military forces off Italy yesterday. The operation was confirmed by Kaja Kallas the EU’s chief diplomat.

In a post on X Kallas said that the operation was carried out by EUNAVFOR which is the EU naval mission known as Operation Irini, in which Ireland was formerly involved.

“Illegal oil sales from shadow fleet ships are a critical lifeline for Russia’s war in Ukraine, and we’ll continue to cut them off.

“The oil tanker MV Sun, suspected of sailing under false flag in breach of international maritime law, was boarded on 30 August in the Mediterranean by Operation IRINI forces for flag verification.

“This is the sixth suspected shadow fleet vessel boarded by our EU operations in recent months,” she said.

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Kallas added that actions against the shadow fleet will be among the topics to be discussed tomorrow at the EU Defence Ministers’ meeting in Ireland.

Illegal oil sales from shadow fleet ships are a critical lifeline for Russia’s war in Ukraine, and we’ll continue to cut them off.



The oil tanker MV SUN, suspected of sailing under false flag in breach of international maritime law, was boarded on 30 August in the Mediterranean… pic.twitter.com/6HNcOYNcdh — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 31, 2026

The Russian Shadow Fleet (RSF) is an armada of more than 500 ships used to break the sanctions blockade on Russian oil exports and imports. The ships sail under false flags to mask their Russian ownership.

The EU and its allies have beefed up its approach to the RSF with boardings by France, Italy and Scandinavian countries – Britain has also boarded a ship in the English Channel. The strategy is to check the owner details of the vessel, who is on board and examine documentation.

It is understood the MV Sun is currently steaming westward in the Mediterranean.

Ireland is also examining the possibility of boarding such vessels with new laws to empower members of the Irish Defence Forces.

The Irish Army Ranger Wing Special Forces unit backed by the Irish Naval Service and Irish Air Corps carried out a successful interdiction of the MV Matthew which was being used as a drug smuggling vessel.

Speaking to The Journal at the Munich Security Conference Helen McEntee said that Ireland was considering boarding and inspecting the ships as they pass through the seas off Ireland.