#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

Covid-19 pandemic means hard Brexit 'could impact Irish economy even worse than feared'

However, new research has found that no sector is severely exposed to both the shocks of the pandemic and a hard Brexit.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,128 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5206647
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured in the House of Commons yesterday.
Image: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured in the House of Commons yesterday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured in the House of Commons yesterday.
Image: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC means a hard Brexit could impact the Irish economy worse than previously feared, according to a new study.

However, the research has found that no sector is severely exposed to both the shocks of the pandemic and a hard Brexit.

Research released today by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) and the Department of Finance looks at the impact both shocks could have on the Irish economy.

In a statement, the ESRI noted the pandemic continues to have “a major impact” on the Irish economy.

“In addition, the risks of a hard Brexit without a free trade agreement by the end of the year appears a real possibility.

“While the potential economic impacts of Brexit have been substantially overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis, layering a hard Brexit on an economy dealing with COVID-19 could make the previously estimated effects of Brexit worse.”

The research has found there is limited overlap between the sectors at risk from a hard Brexit and those currently being most impacted by Covid-19.

Each sector is ranked in terms of its exposure to each shock using three categories: severely affected sectors, moderately affected sectors and unaffected sectors.

The research notes the sectors worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic were wholesale and retail trade; accommodation and food services; construction and industry.

The report notes: “Using estimates based on modelling trade barriers in goods and services, we find that these sectors are fairly limited in terms of their exposure to Brexit.

Related Read

16.09.20 Brexit: Senior US politicians write to Boris Johnson over his efforts to 'flout the Northern Ireland protocol'

“The industries Brexit trade barriers would be expected to most strongly impact include agriculture, food and traditional manufacturing as these are all highly reliant on the UK as an export destination. Financial services are also potentially highly exposed to changes in market access between the UK and EU.”

Impact on supply chain

The research states that no sector was found to be in a category that is severely exposed to both the Brexit and Covid-19 shocks.

However, it adds “some sectors did fall into the category of being severely exposed to one shock and moderately exposed to the other, a combination that does leave them at some risk if the two shocks are combined”.

The research also notes the ranking of risk exposure is at a sector level and that impacts on individual firms may differ from this.

The study also looked at supply chain links to examine how sector risks could end up affecting suppliers and purchasers more widely, and found limited exposure of sectors most impacted by Covid-19 being further hit by Brexit.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Martina Lawless, author of the report and a research professor at the ESRI, said: “Overall, these findings suggest that adding the Brexit shock to that of Covid-19 brings a wider range of sectors exposed to economic risk but that they do not layer further substantial risks onto those sectors that have already taken the largest Covid-19 hit.”

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie