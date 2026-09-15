In pictures: All the best looks from last night's Emmy Awards

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WIDOW’S BAY WAS the big winner at the Emmys on Monday night.
The Apple TV comedy drama scooped a record-breaking 14 awards in total, but it missed out on the outstanding drama series trophy, which went to HBO’s hospital drama The Pitt for the second year running.
But the other story, as is often the case during awards season, was the fashion seen on the red carpet.
There were some bold reds and metallic colours with crystals and diamonds aplenty, while others opted for softer looks in pastel hues of green, lavender and pale blue.
For the men attending, some went for the safety of a classic black tuxedo while others chose to be less conventional by wearing jewel tones, unconventional tailoring and statement brooches.
Here are some of the best looks of the night.
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