Fashion

In pictures: All the best looks from last night's Emmy Awards

Bold metallics, soft pastel tones, perfectly tailored tuxes and someone dressed as an actual Emmy were seen on the red carpet in Los Angeles.
8.39am, 15 Sep 2026
3.0k

WIDOW’S BAY WAS the big winner at the Emmys on Monday night.

The Apple TV comedy drama scooped a record-breaking 14 awards in total, but it missed out on the outstanding drama series trophy, which went to HBO’s hospital drama The Pitt for the second year running. 

But the other story, as is often the case during awards season, was the fashion seen on the red carpet. 

There were some bold reds and metallic colours with crystals and diamonds aplenty, while others opted for softer looks in pastel hues of green, lavender and pale blue.

For the men attending, some went for the safety of a classic black tuxedo while others chose to be less conventional by wearing jewel tones, unconventional tailoring and statement brooches. 

Here are some of the best looks of the night.

Zendaya

image-distributed-for-the-television-academy-zendaya-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-a Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rhea Seehorn

rhea-seehorn-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elle Fanning

elle-fanning-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvision Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sterling K Brown

sterling-k-brown-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvi Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sarah Pidgeon

sarah-pidgeon-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Chase Infiniti

chase-infiniti-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-photo-by-richard-shotwellinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Selena Gomez

selena-gomez-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvision Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Oscar Isaac

oscar-isaac-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvision-f Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Florence Pugh

florence-pugh-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Katherine LaNasa

katherine-lanasa-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ayo Edebiri

ayo-edebiri-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvision-f Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Paul Anthony Kelly

paul-anthony-kelly-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar

sarah-michelle-gellar-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-strauss Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Claire Danes

claire-danes-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-photo-by-richard-shotwellinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Fiona Dourif

fiona-dourif-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Colman Domingo

colman-domingo-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Nicole Kidman

nicole-kidman-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Emilia Clarke

emilia-clarke-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvision Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Keri Russell

keri-russell-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sarah Snook

sarah-snook-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvision-f Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Emma D’Arcy

los-angeles-united-states-14th-sep-2026-emma-darcy-arrives-for-the-78th-annual-primetime-emmy-awards-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-on-monday-september-14-2026-photo-by-chris-chewupi-c Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Noah Wyle

noah-wyle-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvision-for Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tiffany Haddish

tiffany-haddish-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ruth Bradley

ruth-bradley-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-photo-by-richard-shotwellinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Taylor Dearden

taylor-dearden-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Gary Oldman

gary-oldman-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvision-f Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Allison Janney

allison-janney-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Mariska Hargitay

mariska-hargitay-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sally Field

sally-field-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvision-f Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Christopher Chung

christopher-chung-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-strsussinvi Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Enuka Okuma

enuka-okuma-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-photo-by-richard-shotwellinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Odessa A’zion

odessa-azion-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elle Fanning

 

dakota-fanning-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Paul W Downs

paul-w-downs-arrives-at-the-78th-emmy-awards-on-monday-sept-14-2026-at-the-peacock-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photomark-j-terrill Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Jean Smart

jean-smart-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvision-fo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meg Stalter (as an Emmy)

meg-stalter-walks-the-red-carpet-at-the-television-academys-78th-emmy-awards-telecast-at-the-peacock-theater-at-l-a-live-on-monday-sept-14-2026-in-los-angeles-photo-by-mark-von-holdeninvision Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

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