A LOYALIST BONFIRE in Northern Ireland that was controversially topped with an effigy of refugees in a boat was set alight last night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said earlier yesterday that they were investigating a hate incident in reference to the pyre in Moygashel on the outskirts of Dungannon in Co Tyrone.

An Irish tricolour flag was also placed on the bonfire, which is among about 300 which will be burned across last night and tonight in the region, ahead of the Orange Order’s annual 12 July parades.

The Moygashel bonfire has become well known in recent years for contentious displays.

Last year, a mock police car was burnt on the top of the bonfire and in 2023 a boat designed to represent the post-Brexit Irish Sea economic border was torched.

Photographer Niall Carson was at the bonfire last night.

Photographs by Niall Carson and Jonathon McCambridge