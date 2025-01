A NUMBER OF images caught the eye throughout the various events of Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington today.

From intriguing fashion choices, to a celebrity and billionaire riddled guest list, and even a gesture that to many observers looked a lot like a fascist salute, this inauguration served up a few memorable images.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the US Capitol today due to freezing temperatures in Washington. There was then a series of other events and speeches around the capital city.

Donald Trump being sworn in during his inauguration ceremony. Strangely enough, he did not place his hand on the Bible.

Donald Trump points to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

People march to protest some proposed agendas in President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington, D.C.

Supporters of Donald Trump gather at the Capital One Arena in the heavy rain and snowfall for his Make America Great Again (MAGA) Victory Rally in Washington D.C. yesterday.

President Donald Trump takes part in a signing ceremony in the President’s Room after the 60th Presidential Inauguration.

First Lady Melania Trump bows her head during the 60th Presidential inauguration ceremony. Her wardrobe choices caused a stir among onlookers online, especially her hat.

Members of the Trump family, his cabinet picks and some of the world’s richest men applaud US President Donald Trump at his inauguration. Those pictured include Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Trump greets supporters as he arrives at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in the Capital One Arena in Washington.

And finally, this image. During a speech to Trump supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington, Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk made a straight-arm salute to the crowd. Many observers online have noted how similar it was to a Nazi salute.