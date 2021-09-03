Indecon Consultants commissioned to support Govt's review of how Lotto funds are given to charity

INDECON CONSULTANTS HAVE been commissioned to support the Department of Public Expenditure in a review how funding returned to the Exchequer from the National Lottery is redistributed to good causes around the country.

Premier Lotteries Ireland, which runs the lottery, returns almost around 30% of the money paid for its products to the State as required under the terms of its licence.

Confirmation in April of the review by government comes months after a group representing over 200 of Ireland’s most prominent charities contacted Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath to raise issues with transparency around the so-called ‘Good Causes’ system.

Under the Good Causes scheme the funding is then assigned to a range of projects in areas such as sports, culture, the arts, the Irish language, heritage, health and youth services.

Money is assigned to charities by government departments and offices who have policy responsibility in each of those areas.

McGrath announced the review of ‘Good Causes’ funding to ensure that money given back to the government by the National Lottery is distributed in a transparent and effective manner.

The Minister today announced that he has commissioned Indecon consultants, following a competitive process, to support the review.

“It is timely now that we should review how that funding is allocated, to ensure that it is best targeted to support Good Causes,” McGrath said.

“My Department will be engaging with other Government Departments, and other key stakeholders to consider how this can be improved. We will also draw on evidence of best practice internationally, to generate new proposals for consideration by Government,” the Minister said.

“Many other countries such as the UK, New Zealand and Denmark, to name but a few, have different systems to manage the allocation of Lottery funding and we will look to learn from the lessons that can be drawn from the experience of others.”

It is envisaged the review will be concluded in the second quarter of 2022.