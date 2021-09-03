#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 3 September 2021
Advertisement

Indecon Consultants commissioned to support Govt's review of how Lotto funds are given to charity

Charities Institute Ireland raised concerns about Good Causes funding last December.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 3 Sep 2021, 6:12 PM
1 hour ago 2,703 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5540017
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INDECON CONSULTANTS HAVE been commissioned to support the Department of Public Expenditure in a review how funding returned to the Exchequer from the National Lottery is redistributed to good causes around the country. 

Premier Lotteries Ireland, which runs the lottery, returns almost around 30% of the money paid for its products to the State as required under the terms of its licence.

Confirmation in April of the review by government comes months after a group representing over 200 of Ireland’s most prominent charities contacted Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath to raise issues with transparency around the so-called ‘Good Causes’ system.

Premier Lotteries Ireland is required to return around 30c out of every €1 spent on Lotto products. 

Under the Good Causes scheme the funding is then assigned to a range of projects in areas such as sports, culture, the arts, the Irish language, heritage, health and youth services.

Money is assigned to charities by government departments and offices who have policy responsibility in each of those areas.

McGrath announced the review of ‘Good Causes’ funding to ensure that money given back to the government by the National Lottery is distributed in a transparent and effective manner.

The Minister today announced that he has commissioned Indecon consultants, following a competitive process, to support the review. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It is timely now that we should review how that funding is allocated, to ensure that it is best targeted to support Good Causes,” McGrath said. 

“My Department will be engaging with other Government Departments, and other key stakeholders to consider how this can be improved. We will also draw on evidence of best practice internationally, to generate new proposals for consideration by Government,” the Minister said. 

“Many other countries such as the UK, New Zealand and Denmark, to name but a few, have different systems to manage the allocation of Lottery funding and we will look to learn from the lessons that can be drawn from the experience of others.”

It is envisaged the review will be concluded in the second quarter of 2022. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie