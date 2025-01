MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS claimed the “public aren’t excited” about the issue of pro-government TDs, who were involved in programme for government talks, joining a Dáil opposition group to get speaking rights in the Dáil.

A number of independent TDs who are supporting the incoming government have indicated they intend to form a technical group in opposition, which would afford them speaking time in the Dáil.

A technical group must have five or more TDs to qualify for Dáil speaking rights.

Such speaking rights include the ability to raise issues with the Taoiseach during Leaders’ Questions, something not available to Government backbench TDs or Independent TDs who are not part of a technical group.

TDs who have publicly stated they will be supporting the incoming government and who are also part of the Regional Independents group include Gillian Toole, Danny Healy-Rae and Barry Heneghan.

It is argued that they can be part of a technical group and enjoy Dáil speaking rights because they do not hold government positions.

‘Ludicrous’

However, Opposition TDs have slammed the move calling it “bizarre” and “ludicrous”, with a number of political parties indicating they are seeking legal advice on the matter.

They maintain that Independents that were involved in the programme for government, and whose colleagues now have ministerial roles, will be taking up valuable opposition speaking time, while at the same time, be supporting the government.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy has been advised that Independent TDs who support the government yet want to be part of an opposition grouping can do so.

Asked by The Journal today to outline his position on the matter and whether such TDs should be classed as government backbenchers or opposition TDs, Martin said:

“They are clearly TDs that are supporting the government, which has happened in the past, by the way. It’s not for me to adjudicate on that. That’s a matter for the Dáil itself, I’m a member of government. I’ll assess the situation and form my own opinion, in terms of the legal precedence that apparently may be there.”

He went on to add: “I’m not as excited about it as the opposition are.”

When asked if he thinks the public are excited about the issue of TDs having one foot in and one foot out of government, he said:

I don’t actually.

Martin said “the public aren’t as excited” about an issue such as this, stating that “the public are interested in the fundamentals that are facing us in terms of critical challenges facing this country”.

He said “people I meet on the street” care about things like housing and the economy.

He said there has been precedence in the past where Independents have supported the government from the opposition benches.