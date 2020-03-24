This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: India puts 1.3 billion people under 'total lockdown'

Police are patrolling the streets and used loud megaphones to tell residents to stay indoors.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 8:11 PM
5 hours ago 30,221 Views 45 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5056171

INDIA’S 1.3 BILLION people will go under “total lockdown” for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, sparking panic buying with shoppers clearing out shelves.

“From 12 midnight today (6.30 pm Irish time), the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown,” Modi said in a national television address to the world’s second most-populous nation.

“To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family… every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown.”

India has lagged behind other nations in the number of Covid-19 cases, but there has been a sharp increase in recent days to 519 infections, including 10 deaths, according to the government.

A raft of lockdown measures had already been brought in by individual states and territories — including sealing borders and restricting movement to only essential services — to try and prevent an explosion of cases that could overwhelm the fragile public health system.

Modi warned that Indians had to observe the lockdown if they wanted to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

“This is a curfew… We will have to pay economic cost of this, but to save every family member, this is the responsibility of everyone — the biggest priority,” the prime minister added.

“If these 21 days are not managed, the country and your family will go back 21 years… I am not saying this as your prime minister, I am saying it as your fellow citizen, family member.”

Under the order, people could face up to two years in jail and an unspecified financial penalty if they flout the rules.

‘Don’t panic’

Within minutes of Modi’s speech announcing the world’s largest lockdown, AFP reporters witnessed people rushing to stores to buy groceries.

In India’s capital New Delhi, some people in their pyjamas ran towards nearby shops despite heavy rain to stock up, while in the financial capital Mumbai, long lines of masked people formed outside pharmacies and supermarkets.

In Ghaziabad, a city in India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, police patrolled streets and used loud megaphones to tell residents to stay indoors.

Following his speech, Modi tweeted: “THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.”

“Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this,” he added.

Local media reported that state leaders would announce the timings of when people could buy essential items.

“This lockdown is needed,” virologist Shahid Jameel of biomedical research charity Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance told AFP after the announcement. “If this is not done now we would be looking at six to eight weeks later, with many more deaths.”

“But it’s going to be very hard on the poor and vulnerable. I hope there is a plan in place. The devil is always in the details,” he added.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings would be banned, the order said.

All transport services including air, rail and road, would be suspended. A maximum of 20 people would be allowed to attend a funeral.

People working in essential services such as hospitals, police and media were exempted from the stay-at-home order, authorities added.

E-commerce giant Amazon, which has a big presence in India, said in a statement on its website that it would only sell “high priority” products to customers.

The South Asian nation has already banned incoming international flights, grounded domestic flights and shut sea and river ports.

Indian Railways — one of the world’s biggest networks carrying more than 20 million passengers daily — has cancelled all services except suburban and goods trains.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (45)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie