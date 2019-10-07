This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Government launches competition to promote Irish students' individuality

The Children and Youth Affairs Minister launched the social media campaign and competition today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 7 Oct 2019, 1:05 PM
24 minutes ago 1,185 Views 2 Comments
Image: Derry Girls/Channel 4
Image: Derry Girls/Channel 4

THE GOVERNMENT IS launching a social media campaign to promote individuality in secondary schools across the country. 

Students can also enter a competition aiming to find the best examples of schools around the country supporting their students in expressing their individuality. 

The ‘Teach Me As Me’ campaign aims to start a national conversation about the importance of respecting the individuality of young people.

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone said that the campaign was formed after the Comhairle na nÓg National Executive identified individuality as an important aspect of equality in schools.

“They want schools to be inspired to improve their stance on individuality by highlighting all the positive examples of how schools can support individuality.”

I believe that the most important aspect of listening to young people is ensuring that their voices are heard, taken seriously and most importantly, that young people feel that positive sense of equality and individuality in schools. #TeachMeAsMe aims to do just that.

The competition runs from today, 7 October to Friday 8 November.

The competition

Young people aged between 12 and 18 are encouraged to submit a one-minute video or a photo after watching the how-to video made by the National Executive. Each entry must be accompanied by a parental consent form and an assent form.

Entries can be submitted as a (i) group video, (ii) photograph, or (iii) individual video. Prizes include:

  • €250 One4all voucher – group video
  • €50 One4all voucher – photo
  • €100 One4all voucher – individual video.

More information can be found on the Comhairle na nÓg website.

