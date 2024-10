NURSES AND MIDWIVES will today cast ballots on industrial action as their union says “large gaps” in the workforce are impacting the safety of the job.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said its members have shared examples where short staffing has resulted in “very high-risk situations” for its members while they are at work.

Union leaders have long criticised the HSE over its ongoing recruitment freeze measures. The Journal has previously reported on a number of issues which have arised from the measure – including roles disappearing or panels being bypassed.

Advertisement

INMO President Caroline Gourley has said these posts are necessary for nurses and midwives to continue their work in a safe manner.

Gourley said: “The expectation of the HSE is that nurses and midwives will work beyond their shift end time, volunteer for additional shifts on days off and that this ‘good will’ is expected to continue – INMO representatives have now made it clear that that will not be the case.”

She accused the HSE of deliberately delaying employment processes by establishing “prolonged” recruitment strategies.

The ballot will continue for INMO members throughout the day today. The HSE has been contacted for comment.