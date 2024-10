A CORONER HAS been informed that a Garda investigation into the death of a Brazilian woman in a road traffic collision in Dublin last November had been delayed by problems in accessing a hard drive from recording equipment from a vehicle involved in the crash.

Josilaine Ribeiro (36) died from injuries sustained when she was struck by a heavy goods vehicle while cycling an e-bike on Dolphin’s Barn Bridge at around 12.30pm on November 6, 2023.

Ms Ribeiro, a native of Rio de Janeiro, was rushed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital in Dublin but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The deceased had moved to Ireland in May 2020 from New Zealand “in pursuit of her dreams abroad.”

She was working as a carer with Home Instead and was on her way to a patient when the fatal crash occurred.

Ms Ribeiro was also in her final semester of a Higher Diploma in Computing course at the National College of Ireland.

Garda Padraig Wickham gave evidence that the deceased’s body had been formally identified to him by an aunt of Ms Ribeiro, Sandra Teixeira, who had travelled to Ireland from Brazil.

Inspector Paul Curtis told Dr Gallagher that the Garda investigation was still ongoing and involved lines of inquiry.

Curtis applied for a six-month adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 (1) of the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings are being considered.

He explained to the coroner that gardaí had experienced difficulty in downloading camera footage off a hard drive in the vehicle involved in the collision.

However, Curtis said software from the UK had now been obtained to access the material and he hoped “to move that on quickly.”

The witness said the forensic collision investigator assigned to the case is unable to complete their report into the circumstances of Ms Ribeiro’s death until the footage is accessed.

The inspector said the vehicle’s tachograph also had to be examined.

He confirmed that gardaí would send a file on the case to the DPP for a decision on whether any criminal prosecution should arise.

The coroner granted the application and adjourned the inquest for further mention to April 9, 2025.