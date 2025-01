INSPECTIONS HAVE IDENTIFIED problems at the development for Dublin City Council’s flagship social and affordable housing scheme.

The Oscar Traynor housing project in Coolock, which is being constructed by private developer Glenveagh, is intended to deliver more than 800 homes under social, affordable and cost-rental schemes.

However, some of the works on the site have been paused after issues were raised during the course of inspections.

Dublin City Council’s chief executive Richard Shakespeare updated councillors on the situation at a meeting of the council yesterday evening.

Site inspections were carried out on 28 May, 3 July, 27 August, 15 October and 17 December. Concerns were subsequently raised regarding the compliance of the works with Building Regulations.

Shakespeare informed councillors that “concerns were raised with Glenveagh site management and the Assigned Certifier that the works were not progressing in a workmanlike manner in accordance with the requirements of the Building Regulations”.

“It is essential that where defects are identified that they are dealt with promptly and comprehensively,” Shakespeare said.

He said that Glenveagh Developments is “engaging with the process” and “continuing investigations on site to identify all potential issues including pausing of some works to allow for these investigations to be carried out”.

Discussions are ongoing to agree what works are required to rectify the non-compliant elements.

Those works will “need to be carried out by Glenveagh in a timely manner”, Shakespeare said.

“Due to the scale and importance of this large housing development the Building Control Authority has prioritised inspection of this development,” he said.

“Building Control Officers will continue regular, routine inspections over the coming weeks, months and through to completion of the project, to ensure adequate public oversight is provided and provide the necessary confidence that the requirements of the Building Regulations will be achieved.”

“It is understood increased resources have been provided on site by Glenveagh in terms of supervision and site management which is very welcome considering this scale and breadth of this large 17 ha site.

Councillors voted in favour of the housing development back in November 2021.

853 homes were proposed for the site, made up of 341 social homes (40%), 341 cost-rentals (40%) and 171 affordable-purchase homes (20%).

The council selected Glenveagh to construct the residential units along with associated infrastructural works, commercial units and open spaces through a procurement process.

Some councillors criticised the decision at the time as they wanted to see the project managed publicly rather than being handed to a private developer.

The project came to attention again last year when it emerged that the prices for the ‘affordable housing’ scheme in the area were as high as €475,000 for a three-bedroom home.