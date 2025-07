AN ADDITIONAL 37 jobs are set to be lost as a result of Intel’s redundancies in Kildare.

Compass Ireland, the catering company that provides breakfast, lunch and coffee services at the chip manufacturing site in Leixlip, has informed staff that it is proposing to make over a third of its 99-person-strong workforce at Intel redundant.

It is understood that staff have been given the option to elect to take redundancy, accept a reduced-hours contract, or apply for a new role within the company.

The company has said it is proposing to make 36.5 jobs redundant — including 12 catering assistants, kitchen porters and a barista.

Staff were informed that Intel has requested a reduced food offering on site.

One employee, who requested to remain anonymous, told The Journal that staff morale in the company’s Intel base is at “an all-time low” as a result of the uncertainty, with many employees having worked at the company for years.

Another staff member said the restructuring was announced two months ago and that it has been chaotic from the start.

“Communication-wise, it has been a disaster. I don’t know if I will have a job in a week and a half,” the employee said.

It’s understood a number of staff have chosen to take voluntary redundancy, but not enough to avoid some compulsory layoffs.

It was announced at the end of June that Intel in Ireland would be cutting up to 195 jobs at its Leixlip plant.

Approximately 4,900 people are employed directly by Intel in Leixlip.