People displaced in Ukraine need the same ‘generosity and dignity’ refugees received – Concern

THE PLIGHT OF the millions of refugees who have been forced to leave Ukraine due to Russia’s brutal invasion has rightly received press coverage around the world since the assault began over a month ago.

However, less attention might have been paid to the stark situation faced by nearly seven million internally displaced Ukrainians who are struggling to survive in their own country.

With Russia’s attacks predominantly focusing on the east of the country, millions of Ukrainians have escaped to western regions.

The latest United Nations’ figures indicate that 6.5 million Ukrainians have become internally displaced due to the war. Other projections indicate this figure is set to rapidly climb as high as eight million. The UN stats say the number of Ukrainians who have left the country now stands at four million.

NGO response

Concern’s Head of Emergency Operations Ros O’Sullivan says the agency has decided to focus its efforts on the Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts as these two regions have seen a huge influx of people fleeing the war and are underserved by humanitarian agencies.

“The world has afforded incredible generosity and dignity to the people that have left Ukraine, they have welcomed with open arms everywhere. We now need to afford the same dignity to those who are still in the country because, if anything, they need our support even more,” O’Sullivan said.

“If you add up the numbers of people that have crossed the border and have left Ukraine in the last five weeks, plus those who are on the move, we’re talking about over 10 million people. That’s twice the population of Ireland,” O’Sullivan said.

He noted that those numbers will inevitably increase, perhaps significantly, depending on how the conflict unravels.

Advertisement

While the majority of the fighting is taking place in eastern regions, martial law is in place throughout Ukraine and even western parts have suffered attacks.

O’Sullivan said the profile of people on the move in Ukraine at this stage of the conflict consists of a lot of multi-generational families, including young children and older people. Some are travelling in private cars while others arrive on trains and other public transport.

Evacuees from Mykolayiv find temporary shelter at a station in Odesa. Source: Yulii Zozulia

“The trains are still operating from the east, carrying those that can get out. They’re very traumatised. They have got very little with them. If they’ve got their documents they’re lucky. They literally have what they’re carrying on their backs.

People are very, very heavily traumatised. The vast majority of people that have come out of the east have been living in bunkers and basements for three weeks or more.

The aid worker said people from large cities in the east are seizing any opportunity they can to move west. But for some – notably those in the besieged city of Mariupol – that is not possible.

“Basically they can’t leave. They’ve got their backs to the sea and everywhere in front of them there’s frontlines. So they’ve not had the opportunity to leave yet,” he said.

“Everyone is gearing up for a major inundation of more people as soon as Mariupol opens up. They’re estimating the numbers of people on the move, coming into the Ternopil region, will double again.”

First wave

O’Sullivan says the first wave of people movement has passed as the numbers of people crossing the border has slowed significantly.

He notes that the profile of those who left Ukraine earlier in the conflict is very different from those who are currently on the move inside the country.

“People who’ve left, many had either family or friends to go to. They had resources when they came out of the country. But people appear to have less resources available now.

“They will stay west. They don’t want to leave the country by choice. They don’t want to leave unless they absolutely have to. They have nowhere to go. They’re not seeking a new life. They’re seeking safety and protection,” he said.

After assessing the situation in border countries, Concern’s emergency response team decided to focus its activities inside Ukraine where it believes the humanitarian needs are greatest.

Along with two partner agencies from Germany and Italy, Concern is creating an emergency response programme that will assist internally displaced Ukrainians in the coming weeks and months.

Many of those who arrive in western Ukraine are being housed in ‘collective centres’. These are spontaneous, informal centres that are being supported by Ukrainian authorities and self-help groups. Many are located in schools and sports halls.

Boys on a mattress in a collective centre in Uzhhorod, western Ukraine. Source: Serhii Hudak

Concern operatives visited many of these centres in recent weeks as it formulated its emergency aid plan. O’Sullivan says approximately half of the people being housed in the centres are planning to stay there for the foreseeable future, unless they are forced further west by the conflict.

“Many of these people were living in cities in apartments that have been basically reduced to rubble. In many cases they have nowhere to go back to,” he said.

The current phase of the humanitarian response is focused on providing people with food, clothing, bedding and hygiene products, including baby products.

The collective centres – which are each being used to house dozens of people – are significantly under resourced. Concern is working to provide facilities such as portable showers, toilets, washing machines and dryers.

Support and donations

As the crisis evolves, people will need cash support and Concern and other humanitarian organisations are working with local and national authorities to provide this.

Modular housing will also be required to house people when educational facilities are no longer available as schools return to in-person teaching.

O’Sullivan says the best way people can help displaced Ukrainians is by supporting humanitarian organisations on the ground in the country with cash donations.

“The best way that people can help people inside Ukraine is by supporting organisations like Concern with cash support that we can transfer into material support that is specific, targeted, identified and verified,” he said.

“In the outpouring of generosity an incredible amount of clothing has come into the country in the last five weeks. But what they need now is underwear and socks.

“That is not for a second suggesting that underwear and socks should now be collected in Ireland and shipped across Europe. It’s far better to purchase them locally, or even purchase in the country, where they are available, to support local markets.

We’re not advocating that people continue to send these items. We’re saying that we have identified what’s needed, we know where we can procure them and we’re in the process of procuring them.

He concluded: “So, if you’re going to support the effort, support it with cash so that the agencies on the ground, who know exactly what’s required, can turn that cash into what’s needed.”