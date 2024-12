IT’S UNDERSTOOD THAT around 50 people have lost their jobs two days before Christmas with the closure of the International Rugby Experience in Limerick today, a year and half after its red ribbon opening.

The JP McManus-backed not for profit charitable €30million venture was constructed and delivered without State support, funding or grant aid.

“It is profoundly disappointing that we close the doors of the International Rugby Experience (IRE) today. From the outset, our goal was to help support Limerick city by gifting the building to the people of Limerick. Unfortunately, this has not been realised,” read a statement from the IRE.

The IRE was asked how many people were employed at the venture and what if any financial packages might have been offered to the employees, and a response awaited.

The entirely debt-free six-storey building offer to Limerick City and County Council, along with a €1.2m donation, was made in October 2023, with the building to be used for any civic purpose by the Council after 2028, however negotiations between the IRE and the Council could not be progressed.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every team member who worked tirelessly on growing all aspects of the business, and to the tens of thousands of visitors who walked through its doors,” the IRE stated.

Advertisement

It also thanked former Irish rugby players Paul O’Connell, now a coach with the Irish international rugby team, and Keith Wood “for their dedication to the project along with the many local traders and organisations for their invaluable support since the beginning”.

The IRE stated it had attracted “over 60,000 people to Limerick city since opening in May 2023, including overseas visitors from 31 countries”. It had hoped to bring 100,000 people through its doors annually.

It stated that more than 7,000 people visited a Santa’s Secret Workshop at the venue in recent days, and that it “hosted over 70 community and corporate events across our unique spaces”.

“Over the past 18 months, the IRE has contributed €9 million to the local economy,” it added.

Last year, the IRE was voted the nation’s favourite building in the Royal Institute of Architects in Ireland (RIAI) Public Choice Award.

In a statement last October, Limerick City and County Council said it was “disappointed” at the decision then to close the IRE operation.

We want to assure the public that every effort was made to secure the proposed transfer of the International Rugby Experience into Discover Limerick DAC, the Council-owned tourism company that manages other Limerick attractions including King John’s Castle,” the council stated.