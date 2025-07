EVEN BEFORE OCTOBER 2023, people living in Gaza had access to only 2G mobile internet services.

Many nations, including Ireland, are now phasing out 2G networks, which have max download speeds of 50kbps, as faster networks such as 4G and 5G become more widespread. The second generation of cellular network technology was first rolled out in the 1990s, making basic mobile internet connectivity possible.

For Gaza to access speeds more suitable to the modern mobile internet, Israeli authorities must approve the use of next-generation spectrum frequencies.

Since October 2023, connectivity for Gazans has deteriorated still further, with intentional internet shutdowns a common occurrence.

These shutdowns have been condemned by the UN as a violation of international human rights law.

Some individuals manage to maintain a connection through the use of eSIMs, a software-based version of a SIM card that may reach a faint signal from a network beyond the blackout. But these are typically accessible only to a privileged few.

The Palestinian Authority’s telecommunications ministry claims that one of the latest three-day outages was caused by the deliberate targeting of a fibre optic cable by Israeli forces.

The UN also said this was likely the result of military activity, though Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement. Some connectivity has since been restored.

Much of Gaza’s communications infrastructure has been destroyed over the past year and a half, inhibiting communications with the rest of the world and disrupting emergency humanitarian operations. Palestinians are cut off from friends, family and vital updates.

Riham Al Faqih, development and outreach director with Miftah, a civil society organisation in Palestine promoting democratic principles, says control of communications has long been part and parcel of Israel’s occupation.

“Israel really has full control over our internet and digital spaces,” Al Faqih said.

“They can cut, limit, interfere, impede any developments in that sector.”

A recent report by Miftah outlined violations of Palestinians’ digital rights committed by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The report identified internet disruptions, among other violations by the Israeli occupation, along with technological oppression, censorship and surveillance. The Palestinian National Authority is called out for inadequacies in safeguarding digital rights, as well as instances of censorship, surveillance, and intimidation targeting journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens.

The process of obtaining licences to operate mobile networks is “unjustifiably long and expensive”, Miftah found. This is exacerbated by the need to obtain separate licences for each new generation of network technology – 3G, 4G and so on.

“Palestinians in the West Bank were finally able to connect to the 3G and 4G internet services just in 2018,” said Al Faqih.

Freedom of expression

Even if they do manage to get online, Palestinians find their freedom of expression limited.

In the West Bank, Al Faqih has seen those who shared criticism of Israel’s actions followed by Israeli police, prosecuted and imprisoned.



She suspects that content related to Palestine is being “shadow-banned” by social media platforms: having their content restricted or repressed without notification. A 2023 study by Human Rights Watch documented the removal and suppression of posts in support of Palestine across Instagram and Facebook.

“That’s also part of the restricting and controlling of our narrative,” said Al Faqih.

You feel like you’re less of a human being just because whatever you say is going to be attacked, while on the other side people can say whatever they want.”

Artificial intelligence

Palestine has become a testing ground for surveillance technologies and the weaponisation of artificial intelligence (AI), according to Al Faqih.

“These technologies, they’re developing so fast, so quickly, and they’re being sold to other countries because they are tested on Palestinians and they’re tested on real-life examples,” she said.

“[Israel] has full control over our data, our identities, even our phone numbers. So they have a total database of our information, which is being used to formulate targets.”

The Pegasus spyware by Israeli cyberweapons developers NSO Group came to widespread attention when, in 2021, Apple contradicted the claim that this software was used solely to target terrorists and criminals. It has allegedly been used against activists, politicians and journalists.

An Israeli-developed AI-powered system called The Gospel reportedly processes vast amounts of data in order to automate recommendations for targets to attack in Gaza.

A database paired with apps and surveillance cameras has been revealed to use facial recognition to track Palestinians’ movements. Another combination of AI tools – Where’s Daddy and Lavender – has reportedly been used by the Israeli military to find and track Palestinian targets.

Lavender, which is said to analyse data to identify Hamas operatives, is operating with only a 90% accuracy rate, intelligence sources told the Guardian last year.

But with 70% of the 55,000 people killed in Gaza by late last year women and children, Al Faqih says in reality, an error rate of 10% for Israel’s strikes, is “not even close”.

“Every single person in Gaza is a target,” she said.

Purveyors of surveillance technologies sell them to governments on the basis of enhanced law enforcement for increased safety.

“These programmes are…not used for the safety of people, they’re used for following students, activists who are speaking out against what’s happening in Gaza. And we’ve seen it. It’s not imaginary or something out of this world,” Al Faqih warned.

“Activists and parties and organisations should work to make sure that the use of AI remains within the limits of basic human rights,” she said.

