AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after a number of dead sheep were found on one of Co Donegal’s most popular beaches.

The animals were found washed up on Nairn Beach earlier today.

The four sheep and a seal were all found within close proximity of each other.

It is not known what caused the deaths of the animals.

Nairn Beach is very popular with walkers especially at the weekend.

Advertisement

Local county councillor Brian Carr was alerted to the discovery of the dead animals early this morning.

He has contacted the Environmental Services department at Donegal County Council who are due to inspect the dead animals tomorrow morning.

The public have been advised to stay away from the dead animals or any more which may have washed up along the coastline.

“I was contacted by a concerned member of the public who found these animals while out walking on Narin Beach,” Carr said.

“We’re waiting for the services to take a look at them tomorrow morning.

“We need the experts to examine them and determine where they came from or how they ended up there.

“They could have been dumped there also. As I said, we need the experts to take a look for tags and the like.”