AN INVESTIGATION HAS been opened into the proposed purchase of CG Hotels Ltd, which owns the Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport, by a hotel group that operates both the Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport and the Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport.

The investigation has been opened by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

DHGL Limited, the proposed buyer of CG Hotels Limited, is an indirect subsidiary of Dalata Hotel Group plc. Dalata counts the Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport and the Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport among its portfolio of 32 hotels across the country.

It is the operator of both hotel brands within Ireland.

If the purchase were to go ahead, Dalata would take over the operation of the Radisson Blu Dublin Airport alongside its two other hotels in the area. The three hotels in question are all four-star hotels within 3km of the airport.

The CCPC has launched its investigation as it seeks to determine whether the acquisition will lead to harmful effects on competition. It will consider the potential impact of the acquisition on consumers, such as changes to price, consumer choice, quality and innovation.

The CCPC is now welcoming the public to make a submission on the proposed deal. The window to submit is open until 4:30pm on 2 May.