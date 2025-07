THE HEALTH AND Safety Authority (HAS) has launched an investigation into a fatal workplace incident this morning in Co Louth.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fatal workplace incident at around 9.15am at a premises at Lisdoo, Dundalk, Co Louth.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A garda spokesperson said a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Meanwhile, the HSA said it is aware of the fatal incident and has launched an investigation.

A spokesperson said no further information is available at this time.