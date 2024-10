GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into the death of a prisoner at Cloverhill Prison in the early hours of this morning

Shortly after 5:30am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted by prison authorities to an incident within the prison.

A man in his 40s, who was injured during the incident, received treatment from emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene remains preserved for a full forensic and technical examination.

The Coroner has also been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

A Garda Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and a Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to the family of the deceased.

A garda spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

The Irish Prison Service said all deaths in custody are also investigated by the office of the Inspector of Prisons.

A spokesperson added that the Irish Prison Service “wish to express our condolences to the deceased’s family and friends”.