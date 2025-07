INLAND FISHERIES IRELAND (IFI) have launched an investigation into a “significant” fish kill in Co Cavan that left more than 1,000 fish dead.

The incident was recorded along a 1km stretch of the Ballinagh River in Co Cavan.

IFI was alerted to a contamination impact in the water by a member of the public on Sunday evening.

Environmental and fisheries staff identified brown trout, stickleback minnow and roach among the species discovered dead.

Water samples have been taken from the scene, and IFI is following a definite line of enquiry into the suspected source of the pollution.

Dr Milton Matthews, director of IFI’s North-Western River Basin District, said high temperatures and low-flow conditions “do not appear to be the primary cause of this incident”.

Advertisement

Mixed species, including juvenile trout, floating at the site. Inland Fisheries Ireland Inland Fisheries Ireland

“The needless loss of so many young fish, at a time when Ireland’s natural environment is already under considerable pressure, is deeply disappointing,” Matthews said.

IFI said it will continue to actively examine the cause of the harmful ecological event at the river.

The organisation is appealing to people to report instances of fish kills or suspected water pollution through its 24-hour confidential phoneline 0818 34 74 24.

Separately, IFI officers responded to a fish kill in Co Cork last week in which at least 1,500 fish died.

It happened on Ballybrack stream, a small tributary of the Douglas River flowing near Douglas village in Cork.

The dead fish were primarily brown trout and European eels.