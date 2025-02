TWO TRAINS COLLIDED at Westport train station on Monday, Irish Rail has confirmed.

The collision occurred between a freight train and a passenger train shortly before midnight on Monday, which resulted in significant damage to one of the carriages of the passenger train.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Irish Rail said in a statement that the incident happened during a “low-speed shunting movement”, when detached empty timber wagons from the freight train made contact with an out-of-service parked passenger train.

This resulted in damage to the front cab of the six-carriage Intercity train, affecting the train operator area and the side of the carriage.

In a statement, Irish Rail said they had reported the collision to the Railway Accident Investigation Unit of the Department of Transport.

They added that an internal investigation into the crash had been launched.

The train has been moved to a train works site in Portlaoise, where the damage is being assessed to inform the repair process.

Pending this, the train has been taken out of service.