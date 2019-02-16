Investigation launched after Defence Forces member accidentally discharges weapon at petrol station

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a member of the Defence Forces accidentally discharged a firearm during a prison escort convoy earlier this week.

It’s understood that at approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday evening a member of the Defence Forces accidentally fired one shot from their weapon at a petrol station on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

“Prior to commencing a prisoner escort, there was a weapon discharged by one of the personnel on duty,” a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said. “Breaches of procedure and safety in relation to firearms are investigated as a matter of course, with disciplinary action being taken where warranted.”

There were no injuries sustained during the incident.

The spokesperson added that “all members of Óglaigh na hÉireann are subject to the highest standards of weapons handling throughout their careers both at home and abroad.”

Gardaí and Defence Forces Military Police are both investigating the incident.