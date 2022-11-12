Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Iran charges 11 over killing of paramilitary member at ceremony for slain protester

Mourners were paying tribute to Hadis Najafi, who died five days into protests that erupted after Mahsa Amini’s death.

1 hour ago 1,929 Views 2 Comments
The 3 November protest to mark the death of Hadis Najafi, one of several young women to have been killed during the Mahsa Amini protests.
Image: ABACA/PA Images

Updated 1 hour ago

IRAN HAS INDICTED 11 people over the murder of a Basij paramilitary force member during a ceremony last week in honour of a slain protester, a judiciary official said today.

The incident happened on 3 November in Karaj, capital of Alborz province, when mourners were paying tribute to Hadis Najafi at the cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city.

Her death on 21 September came five days into nationwide protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, following her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran’s hijab dress rules for women.

Eleven people, including a woman, had been summoned and charged over the killing of Basij member Ruhollah Ajamian, said Alborz province’s judiciary chief Hossein Fazeli Harikandi.

The indictments followed an investigation launched after images posted on social media networks showed “a group of rioters assaulting and killing” Ajamian, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website quoted him as saying.

“Rioters attacked this security officer, who was unarmed, stripped him naked, stabbed him with knives, beat him with brass knuckles, stones, and kicks, and then dragged his naked and half-dead body on the asphalt street and between cars in a horrific manner,” Harikandi added.

Some face charges of “corruption on earth”, one of the most serious offences under Iranian law which is punishable by death.

They are also accused of serious disturbance of public order leading to murder, gathering with the intention to commit crimes against the country’s security, and propaganda against the state.

Amini, 22, died on 16 September in the custody of the morality police three days after falling into a coma, sparking street violence across the Islamic republic.

Dozens of people, mainly demonstrators but also security personnel, have been killed during the demonstrations, which the authorities have dubbed “riots”, and hundreds more have been arrested.

The Basij is a state-sanctioned volunteer force that is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

© AFP 2022 

