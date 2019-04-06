This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mass evacuations ordered after 70 left dead by floods in Iran

Local authorities have said the situation is “critical” ahead of further downpours.

By AFP Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 5:06 PM
Floodwaters in the city of Khorramabad
Image: Erfan Keshvari AP/PA Images
Floodwaters in the city of Khorramabad
Floodwaters in the city of Khorramabad
Image: Erfan Keshvari AP/PA Images

IRANIAN AUTHORITIES ORDERED the evacuation of six cities along the Karkheh river in southwestern Khuzestan province today after more rain sparked fears of new flooding, state news agency IRNA said.

Six cities alongside Karkheh river in southwestern Iran “must be evacuated as soon as possible,” Khuzestan governor Gholamreza Shariati told IRNA.

The oil-rich province of Khuzestan has an extensive range of dams, which have swelled upstream due to fresh downpours.

The floodwater’s intensity has forced authorities to open emergency discharges at Karkheh dam, one of the largest in the area, thus sparking fears of fresh flooding.

The situation appears to be “critical”, he said.

“We advise all women and children to be evacuated to shelters and youngsters to remain and help,” he added.

Iran US A man crosses a flooded street in the city of Khorramabad Source: Saeed Soroush/PA Images

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli warned that up to 400,000 people in Khuzestan could be exposed to the floods, IRNA reported.

Iran, a usually arid country, has been hit by unprecedented flooding across most of the country since mid-March with 70 people killed, according to the country’s emergency services.

Heavy rain was forecast for today in Khuzestan.

The country’s northeast was swamped on 19 March before the west and southwest of the country were inundated on March 25, killing a total of 45 people.

On 1 April, the west and southwest were again swamped by floods when heavy rains returned to the area.

The government said the flooding had damaged nearly 12,000 kilometres of roads, or 36% of the country’s entire network.

The worst hit in the latest deluge was Lorestan Province where in some cities whole neighbourhoods were washed away and many villages are still cut off.

Fourteen deaths have been reported from Lorestan so far.

AFP

