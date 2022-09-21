Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 21 September 2022
Protests spread across Iran over woman's death following arrest due to 'improper' headscarf

In the demonstrations, many Iranian women have taken off their headscarves in protest.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago 7,734 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5871862
Iranian demonstrators facing the police durning protest for Mahsa Amini this week.
Image: SalamPix
Iranian demonstrators facing the police durning protest for Mahsa Amini this week.
Iranian demonstrators facing the police durning protest for Mahsa Amini this week.
Image: SalamPix

PROTESTS SPREAD TO 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police, state media reported today.

In the fifth night of street rallies, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people, the official IRNA news agency said.

Demonstrators blockaded streets, hurled stones at security forces, set fire to police vehicles and garbage bins, and chanted anti-government slogans, it added.

Public anger has flared since authorities Friday announced the death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest by the morality police responsible for enforcing a strict dress code for women.

Amini had fallen into a coma after being detained for wearing a hijab headscarf in an “improper” way, state media has reported.

In the demonstrations, many Iranian women have taken off their headscarves in protest.

Rallies were held overnight in the capital Tehran and other major cities, including Mashhad in the northeast, Tabriz in the northwest, Rasht in the north, Isfahan in the centre and Shiraz in the south, IRNA reported.

anti-hijab-protests-for-mahsa-amini-iran A man who was hit by shotgun pellets during a protest for over Mahsa Amini's death. Source: SalamPix

The protests are among the most serious in Iran since the November 2019 unrest over fuel price rises, and marked this time by the presence of large numbers of women.

Ismail Zarei Koosha, the governor of Kurdistan – Amini’s home province where the protests started – said yesterday that three people had been killed during protests in the province, without specifying when.

Amini’s death and Iran’s response to the protests have sparked condemnations from the United Nations, United States, France and other countries.

Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani condemned what he called “foreign interventionist positions”.

“It is regrettable that some countries try to take advantage of an incident under investigation as an opportunity to pursue their political goals and desires against the government and people of Iran,” he said.

© – AFP, 2022

