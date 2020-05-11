This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 11 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Iranian missile kills 19 people in friendly fire incident

Iranian media rarely report on mishaps during its exercises, signalling the severity of this incident.

By Press Association Monday 11 May 2020, 11:39 AM
8 minutes ago 614 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5095764
The Konarak support vessel which was struck during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman.
Image: AP/PA Images
The Konarak support vessel which was struck during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman.
The Konarak support vessel which was struck during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman.
Image: AP/PA Images

THE IRANIAN ARMY says a missile strike on a naval vessel taking part in an exercise in the Gulf of Oman has killed 19 sailors and wounded 15.

The statement drastically raised the death toll in the incident, which happened yesterday. 

Earlier Iranian state media reports said the Konarak, a Hendijan-class support ship, was too close to a target during an exercise.

The vessel had been putting targets out for other ships to target. It said the missile struck the vessel accidentally.

The friendly fire incident happened near the port of Jask, some 790 miles south-east of Tehran, in the Gulf of Oman, state TV said.

A friendly fire refers to an attack by a military force on friendly or neutral troops while trying to attack an enemy. 

A local hospital admitted 12 sailors and treated another three with slight wounds, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Iranian media said the Konarak had been overhauled in 2018 and was able to launch sea and anti-ship missiles. The Dutch-made vessel was in service since 1988 and had capacity of 40 tonnes. It usually carries a crew of 20 sailors.

Iranian media rarely report on mishaps during its exercises, signalling the severity of the incident. 

This incident also comes amid months of heightened tensions between Iran and the US since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018 and imposed crushing sanctions on the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie