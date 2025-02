The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

England A 28

Ireland A 12

THIS WAS A shambolic affair at times as injuries disrupted Ireland A on a miserable afternoon against their English counterparts in Bristol.

While those setbacks clearly played a part and the wet, windy weather hindered both teams, this Irish side will surely be frustrated not to have made a better fist of their chance in the green jersey.

Rain fell all morning in Bristol and intensified during a scrappy, error-strewn game at Ashton Gate, where the crowd included Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby, and IRFU performance director David Humphreys.

They would have hoped to see more from an exciting young Irish selection but Mike Prendergast’s A side made too many errors and had to deal with upheaval caused by injuries.

