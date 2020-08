THIS EVENING’S QUIZ sounds straightforward: are the places pictured below in Ireland or abroad?

But there’s a few tricky ones in there to test you.

Best of luck.

So, first comes first. Is this in Ireland or abroad? Shutterstock Ireland Abroad What about this? Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock Ireland Abroad Where's this? TyronRoss/Shutterstock Ireland Abroad Where are we here? Gaelphoto/Shutterstock Ireland Abroad What about here? Rihardzz/Shutterstock Ireland Abroad Where's this then? Shutterstock Ireland Abroad And you'd find this place in...? Shutterstock Ireland Abroad What about here? Romeovip_md/Shutterstock Ireland Abroad And here? Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock Ireland Abroad Last one, what's it gonna be? Joppi/Shutterstock Ireland Abroad Answer all the questions to see your result! PA Images You scored out of ! Top Dog Full marks, well done! Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect. Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Fintastic A decent job Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaad Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share