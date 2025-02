AN IRISH DELEGATION of experts and government officials is set to visit the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, better known as CERN, in Switzerland today, to confirm that Ireland is set to become an associate member for the first time.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless will lead the charge at the research centre in Switzerland to secure the associate member status, and put Ireland on a path to full membership alongside 24 other European nations.

CERN, based just outside Geneva, Switzerland, is one of the world’s most renowned scientific institutions, famous for its research in particle physics and its operation of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the largest and most powerful particle accelerator in the world.

The organisation’s groundbreaking work has led to some of the most significant discoveries in modern science, including the identification of the Higgs boson in 2012.

Despite its global prominence, Ireland remains one of the last European countries without full CERN membership.

Following years of advocacy by Irish researchers and institutions, Ireland is now taking the crucial step towards securing this full membership position.

What exactly is CERN?

CERN (the European Organisation for Nuclear Research) is a leading international research organisation that focuses on exploring the fundamental nature of matter.

Established back in 1954, the research facility, located on the Swiss-French border near Geneva, is one of the largest scientific research centres in Europe where some of the world’s most brilliant minds come together to answer the most fundamental questions about the universe.

CERN specifically outlines that it has “no involvement with work for military purposes”, and the results of its research are generally published or otherwise made widely accessible.

Since its inception, CERN has been forbidden from developing nuclear weapons, and the organisation has a long-standing commitment to non-proliferation.

At its heart, CERN is all about particle physics – the study of the tiniest building blocks of matter and the forces that govern them.

It is best known for operating the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), a colossal underground particle accelerator, where scientists collide particles at nearly the speed of light in order to study their behaviour.

An exhibition of the Large Hadron Collider. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It’s essentially the world’s most extreme physics experiment – designed to simulate the conditions of the universe right after the Big Bang. This type of research allows us to explore the very building blocks of the universe and how they interact.

While all of that sounds like something straight out of a sci-fi movie (or a Dan Brown thriller), it’s very real and has led to some of the most revolutionary discoveries in science, including confirming the existence of the Higgs boson in 2012, often called the “God particle.”

In recent years, CERN researchers have been using the Large Hadron Collider to try to hunt down the hypothetical particle that may make up an invisible form of matter called dark matter.

CERN’s work isn’t just about fundamental physics – it also plays a crucial role in advancing technology, from developing new materials to contributing to breakthroughs in computing, medical technology, and even the internet.

Originally founded by 12 countries in Western Europe, the organisation has expanded to include 23 European nations and Israel, who all contribute to staffing and funding the organisation.

Two other European nations (Cyprus and Slovenia) are also ‘associate member states’ on the path to full membership, and the organisation works on collaborative projects with a number of other states from across the globe.

Why is Ireland is seeking CERN membership?

Irish scientests, professors and researchers have long been calling for Ireland to apply for full membership of CERN, which would provide Irish scientists with direct access to the organisation’s world-leading scientific programmes and collaborations.

The potential benefits of this move are extensive, and Minister James Lawless has made it clear that the €1.9m annual cost of membership is a small price to pay for the significant returns it will bring across multiple sectors.

“Full membership will open up opportunities for Irish researchers and institutions, allowing us to participate in some of the world’s most advanced experiments, gain access to vital research funding, and secure fellowships and staff positions within CERN,” Lawless said.

Despite widepsread support among the Irish scientific community, the Irish government did not consider applying to join CERN until recent years, possibly due to financial reasons

Advertisement

“While we do pay a membership, I would expect we get that money back in investmest, jobs and research opportunities by a multiple of seven,” he added.

CERN also offers various training programmes, including apprenticeships, internships, and graduate engineering schemes.

These initiatives provide hands-on experience in highly specialised areas, such as quantum computing, photonics, materials science, and energy systems.

What are the perks of joining?

Joining CERN will offer Ireland more than just the chance to be part of scientific research – it will also help develop critical skills in emerging technologies that are essential to Ireland’s future.

CERN runs a variety of educational and training programmes, including apprenticeships, graduate engineering schemes, internships for computer scientists, and opportunities for PhD and master’s students.

These programmes provide hands-on experience and expertise in critical areas such as quantum computing, photonics, materials science, and energy systems—fields that are expected to drive technological progress for decades to come.

For Irish students and professionals, these opportunities would open doors to training and development that are not currently available in Ireland.

It would also help foster a highly skilled workforce that could lead innovation in critical sectors such as electronics, software, and engineering.

CERN is a leader in science outreach, with a variety of initiatives aimed at engaging the public, particularly young people, with science.

File photo of the CERN facility in Geneva, Switzerland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Schoolteachers can participate in CERN’s training programmes, and secondary school students can avail of outreach initiatives that inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Full membership would also strengthen Ireland’s international relations in science and technology.

As a member, Irish scientists would collaborate more closely with the global research community, sharing knowledge and ideas, while also strengthening Ireland’s reputation as a leader in scientific research and innovation.

What took us so long to apply?

There have been discussions about Ireland becoming a member of CERN for years, but costs have long been cited as an issue.

Full membership would cost roughly €13.5m annually, but associate membership is expected to cost about €1.9m per year.

Ireland is currently the only western European nation that is not a member of CERN.

The Globe of Science and Innovation at CERN, the European Council for Nuclear Research near Geneva, Switzerland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The decision for Ireland to apply comes after decades of campaigning from a number of Irish professors, researchers and science organisations.

The UK, Germany, France, Italy and most EU nations are full members of the organisation.

What’s next for the Irish application to CERN?

As part of today’s visit to CERN, the Irish delegation will engage in talks about how the country’s full membership could support CERN’s goals while benefiting Ireland’s science and technology sectors.

This visit is a key moment in Ireland’s journey to become a full member, with the government set to seek Cabinet approval for the formal application.

An initial five-year period of ‘associate member’ status will come into effect, with the application for full membership to be looked at further on.

In addition to research and skills development, associate member status will provide access to vital European and international partnerships and funding opportunities, while also positioning Ireland as an integral part of European scientific innovation.