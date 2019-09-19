This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which film should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,308 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4811549

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Ad Astra

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Brad Pitt has been getting some stellar reviews for this role – he plays a man (and astronaut) who is sent on a mission to find his father who disappeared years before, in an effort to save humanity. Standard fare.

What the critics say

  • “The ambitious script reaches far beyond most Hollywood sci-fi movies, striking a balance between a harrowing otherworldly discovery, and a beautifully complex narrative weighing up how much our parents shape our destiny.” – RTÉ
  • “Come on down for all the eccentric detail he and co-writer Ethan Gross vacuum pack into this intergalactic escapade set in a near future where deep space endeavour is on the cusp of unearthing something profound about our status in the galaxy. Stay for the realisation that this is an extraordinary and elaborate film about the emotional devastation of losing a parent.” – Little White Lies

What’s it rated?

The Kitchen

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

This crime drama stars Melissa Mccarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss as the wives of Irish mobsters who take over crime operations in Hell’s Kitchen of the 1970s.

What the critics say

  • “McCarthy scored an Oscar nomination for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Elisabeth Moss has a shelf full of trophies for Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale, but it’s Tiffany Haddish who most impressively sashays out of her comfort zone and into the persona of a woman who will do whatever it takes to climb the criminal ladder. Cunning and with a keen blend of street smarts and ruthlessness, Ruby pushes into territory that even McCarthy’s Kathy is loath to touch.” – The Kitchen
  • “The tonal choppiness is reflected in Berloff’s directing as she lurches from grisly body horror to girl power caper and harrowing soap opera.” - The Telegraph 

What’s it rated?

The Farewell

Source: A24/YouTube

What we know

Based on the director’s true life experience, this is about what happens when a young woman finds out her grandmother is dying – but no one is allowed tell her grandmother. Starring the great Awkwafina as Billi, the central character.

What the critics say

  • “It’s a slight film at times but one that builds to a crescendo of emotion that left many in my particular screening rather bleary-eyed (I’d argue that the footnote, while eye-opening, sullies its power somewhat).” – The Guardian
  • “It’s as if she wants to see all sides of the delicate argument with a kind heart and an open mind. Her approach is so intimate and so no-nonsense, she makes you feel as if you’ve been immersed in this town, this family, this life. And you may even find yourself changing your mind over the course of the film as to how you’d handle such a dilemma yourself.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Ad Astra (575)
None of them (219)
The Kitchen (111)
The Farewell (107)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie