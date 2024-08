HEALTH AND CONSUMER groups in Denmark are calling for a ban on the sale of energy drinks to young people over concerns about their impact on health and wellbeing, including increased anxiety, stress and sleep disruptions.

The Centre for Childhood Health is one group calling for a ban on the sale to under 18s, while the Danish Consumer Council is calling for a ban that extends to under 16s.

There is currently no age limit on buying energy drinks in Ireland, but some retailers have adopted their own voluntary restrictions which bans the sale of energy drinks to under 16s.

Some countries have already introduced a ban to under 18s, such as Lithuania and Latvia, but should Ireland follow in their footsteps?

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland ban the sale of energy drinks to under 18s?