Three changes to Ireland team for Grand Slam decider against England

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has made three changes to his team for Saturday’s Grand Slam decider against England at the Aviva Stadium [KO 5pm, Virgin Media].

Robbie Henshaw, Ryan Baird, and Jamison Gibson-Park come into Ireland’s starting XV for the Six Nations showdown in Dublin.

Number eight Caelan Doris and hooker Dan Sheehan have also been named in the side after overcoming the injuries they suffered against Scotland last weekend, although replacement hooker Rónan Kelleher has been ruled out.

With Garry Ringrose absent due to the head injury he sustained in the same game, Henshaw comes into the Ireland team at outside centre and will partner Bundee Aki in midfield.

23-year-old Baird gets his third Test start in the second row as he replaces Iain Henderson, who fractured his forearm against the Scots.

Scrum-half Gibson-Park comes into the starting XV in place of Conor Murray after impressing off the bench last time out.

Otherwise, Farrell has gone for continuity as Ireland aim to win the country’s fourth Grand Slam and the first on home soil since the 1948 title was secured in Belfast.

Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, and Mack Hansen form the back three for the fifth consecutive game, while captain Johnny Sexton leads the team from out-half.

There’s an unchanged front row of Andrew Porter, Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong, with Ryan partnering Baird in the second row. Doris is fit to continue in the back row along with Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier, who will win his 50th Ireland cap.

There are three changes to the Irish bench, with Rob Herring coming in to cover at hooker, Kieran Treadwell providing second row back-up, and Jimmy O’Brien slotting into the number 23 shirt.

Ireland (v England):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ryan Baird

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Jaco Peyper [SARU].

Written by Murray Kinsella and posted on the42.ie

