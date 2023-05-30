Ireland is to join four European defence projects following cabinet approval

THE CABINET HAS cleared the way for Ireland to participate in four European Defence Agency (EDA) projects.

It is understood that the projects relate to the procurement of equipment to protect members of the Defence Forces which includes specialist suits to deal with Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) attacks.

The projects also provide a way for the Irish Defence Forces to obtain defensive equipment and ammunition.

There is another scheme also involved which looks at cyber response through the EDA.

Sources have said that the procurement of items for smaller nations, like Ireland, has been made more difficult due to the demand placed on the global supply due to the war in Ukraine.

the projects work on a “collaborative procurement” and it is understood a report by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who is also Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, has told cabinet that it will reduce cost and give security of supply.

Member States will send some of the ammunition procured through the project to Ukraine however Ireland has an agreement not to participate in that area.

However it is understood that Ireland could supply non-lethal equipment to Ukraine through the Soldier Equipment and CBRN projects.

The projects, which do not cost money unless an order is placed, will last for eight years with the possibility of an extension. Ireland is also not bound by the contract to only use the project to buy military equipment.

The fourth project is the EDA Military Computer Emergency Response Team Operational Network Project.

It is understood that this project is structured in a way that it facilitates information exchange and seeks to improve the response to cyber threats to EU member states’ defence structures.

The duration of the project is four years with the possibility of an extension.

Ireland has participated in the European Defence Agency since it was established in 2004.

Following government agreement, the Tánaiste will seek the approval of Dáil Éireann. It has previously approved Ireland’s participation in a number of EDA projects.

Ireland is participating in a number of projects under the Permanent Structured Co-operation (PESCO) element of the EU Global Strategy.

Ireland has been involved in one PESCO project at the Greek led maritime surveillance – it was an observer on a further nine missions.

The Dáil recently voted in favour of the Defence Forces full involvement in four projects relating to cyber threats, disaster relief capability, Special Operations Forces medical training and systems for mine countermeasures.

The PESCO backed special forces medical project will be a major expansion in the capability for the Army Ranger Wing with funding for greater training for its medics.

With reporting from Christina Finn.