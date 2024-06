FORMER AND CURRENT Taoisigh Bertie Ahern and Simon Harris were amongst those to toast Minister Paschal Donohoe as he was named ‘European of the Year’ at an awards ceremony this evening in Dublin.

The President of the Eurogroup was given the award by the Dublin-based NGO ‘European Movement Ireland’, which has been working to strengthen the connection between Irish society and Europe since 1954.

Taoiseach Simon Harris presented the award, which has been won in the past by the likes of Enda Kenny, Michel Barnier, and Brian Friel.

In his acceptance speech this evening, Donohoe said that he believes that the foundation of the European Union is based in “our shared humanity”.

He said that he is “beyond honoured and so humbled” to receive the reward.

“I was moved beyond words when I received the news of this recognition, I am even more so this evening.

“Can I thank the European Movement of Ireland, and their sponsors PWC, for this honour and for their ongoing work,” Donohoe added.

Reflecting on the benefits of EU membership in general, Donohoe said that harnessing what “we have in common” is the most powerful political tool “available to humanity”, and that this is best done between countries through “cooperation, coordination, and the sharing of sovereignty”.

He said that as President of the Eurogroup, he has represented Ireland in many negotiations and discussions “where the Irish flag did not have many raised flags beside it.”

“I have frequently put compromises to Ministers and anxiously waited for moments, unsure if the silence is because nobody supports or nobody opposes my deal. Success always arrives after endless, but temporary, setbacks,” Donohoe added.

He put forth that the EU is “not perfect” but that it matters for the future of Ireland.

Donohoe said that the EU has “huge possibilities and opportunities for Ireland”.

He also spoke about the need for the “centre” in Irish politics, making the case “for a centrist approach to our great opportunities and challenges.”

The Fine Gael Minister said that the centrist approach “has had a good couple of days in Ireland and in Dublin Central,” in a nod to his party’s recent electoral successes.

To conclude, Donohoe said that the EU has “surprised” itself during the pandemic and “the wards” through reinvention.

“The European Union has saved us from the worst in our history. I am convinced that it is still our best hope for the future,” he added.