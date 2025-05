THE FIRST SHOTS of the Irish Eurovision stage show have been revealed.

It’s a pan-continental entry for Ireland this time around – Norwegian singer EMMY is representing the country with her dance-infused tribute to a tragic Soviet space dog. ‘Laika Party’ is co-written by Russian-Irish singer-songwriter Larissa Tormey, who’s been based in Co Westmeath since the early-2000s.

The singer had her first rehearsal slot at the St Jakobshalle venue in the Swiss city of Basel yesterday, with the first official shots of the run-through released by contest organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) today.

Access to rehearsals for the contest is pretty closely guarded and there are no official videos released at this stage of the process – but if you’re interested in finding out more about the routine the EBU’s digital team gave some indication of what to expect in a Reddit liveblog of yesterday’s rehearsals.

There are, apparently, some fireworks involved.

EMMY alongside her brother Erlend on keyboards, pictured during yesterday's rehearsal at St Jakobshalle. Corinne Cumming / EBU Corinne Cumming / EBU / EBU

Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU / EBU

The dancers for the performance are Vilde Skorstad, Karin Aaeng Stuge, Kristiane Lindvik, and Christiane Bergersen. Corinne Cumming / EBU Corinne Cumming / EBU / EBU

The first Eurovision semi-final airs on Tuesday, 13 May.

EMMY will perform third in the second semi-final on Thursday, 15 May.

Two of the favourites to win the final, Finland and Austria, are both in Ireland’s semi-final on the Thursday night. The top ten acts from the sixteen performing on the night will go through to compete in the Saturday final, in a system based solely on viewer votes.

Bookies currently have EMMY hovering between tenth and eleventh place, so she’s facing an uphill battle to qualify – although the odds are likely to change in the coming days as the rehearsals take place and artists reveal more details about their stage shows.