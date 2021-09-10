#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Friday 10 September 2021
Advertisement

Donnelly announces establishment of Ireland's first centre for menopause

The centre will be located at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin.

By Press Association Friday 10 Sep 2021, 5:25 PM
1 hour ago 8,954 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5546195
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the clinic is going to be multidisciplinary
Image: Conor McCabe via PA Images
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the clinic is going to be multidisciplinary
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the clinic is going to be multidisciplinary
Image: Conor McCabe via PA Images

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has announced the establishment of Ireland’s first specialist centre for menopause.

It follows a recommendation from the Women’s Health Taskforce, established by the Department of Health in 2019 to improve the standard of women’s healthcare.

The centre is to be established this year and will be located at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin.

Donnelly said he expects that other such clinics will be established around the country.

“One area that has received considerable attention this year, quite rightly, is menopause, and the lack of any specialist centres for menopause,” Donnelly said.

“It’s kind of extraordinary that it never been in place,” he said.

“I’m delighted today to be able to announce that we are establishing the first specialised menopause clinic in the public health system.”

Speaking at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Cavan, Donnelly said he would seek funding through the budget for the project, to give the issue “attention that it rightly deserves”.

“The clinic is going to be multidisciplinary. It’s going to have GPs, who are specialising in this area, and clinical nurse and midwife specialists, which is really, really important,” the Health Minister said. 

“It’s one of many priorities Fianna Fáil has and the Government has for women’s health care.”

He said a range of other initiatives would also be brought forward, on the back of recommendations from the taskforce.

“I just want to acknowledge the ongoing work from the Women’s Health Taskforce,” Donnelly said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“They’ve been engaged in a radical listening exercise and the results coming in from that are very, very interesting and are really informing our women’s health plans as we go on,” he said. 

“We’re also funding the development for the delivery of training of long-acting reversible contraception, for 45 GP trainees and 50 postgraduate GPs per year,” he added. 

“We’ve already funded a lot of other initiatives. We are expanding nine gynaecology clinics. We are establishing this year two fertility clinics at hubs in Nenagh and in Galway,” the Health Minister said. 

“We funded an additional 24 lactation consultants, and a specialist endometriosis service in Tallaght University Hospital.”

Junior minister Mary Butler also spoke about efforts to improve perinatal mental health services this year, with six hubs, 13 spoke sites and 13 specialist nurses now available.

Butler said: “Regardless of where you live, regardless of which maternity hospital you present to, if you do have ill mental health, before, during or after your pregnancy, you can get the support of a specially trained mental health nurse.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie