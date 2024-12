IRELAND REMAINS THE most generous country in the world for the sixth consecutive year for GoFundMe donations.

Across almost 15,000 fundraisers launched in Ireland this year, a total of almost €50 million was raised for various causes by more than 850,000 donations, the crowdfunding platform announced today.

Galway was named as the most generous county in Ireland by the platform, followed by Limerick and Cork. Waterford and Dublin were the fourth and fifth most generous, respectively.

The platform said that the generosity of the West of Ireland in particular “has been truly remarkable, with communities rallying together to support both local and international causes.”

The causes that raised the largest amount of funds included funding overseas medical treatment for Irish children, efforts to rebuild a family home lost in a fire, and urgent aid to families in Gaza.

GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan said that the news that Ireland had retained its title of most generous country in the world on the platform “are a testament to the Irish spirit”.

“The Irish people’s incredible kindness and willingness to help others, even during challenging times, continues to inspire. Whether donating €5 or €500, every act of generosity creates a ripple effect of hope and change.”

The campaign that raised the largest amount of funds was a campaign launched to fund the future care of Joe Slattery, a teenager who received life-changing injuries while training with his parish team in November. Joe will require life-long care, and the campaign has thus far raised over €650,000.

Other campaigns included treatment for Caitríona Logan, a doctor and mother-of-two who was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour. Caitríona has since passed away, and the excess funds are to be donated to the Irish Cancer Society.