Nations League – League B, Group 2

Greece 2

Republic of Ireland 0

WE ALL KNOW the routine by now.

Whenever opposing managers or players talk about the DNA of the Republic of Ireland they always speak of spirit and strength and a sense of deep pride.

“And of course, you guys always concede goals early into the second half, usually from outside the box.”

Advertisement

That familiar failing cost Ireland again here, Liam Scales’ outstretched foot deflecting Tasos Bakasetas’ strike beyond Caoimhín Kelleher three minutes after the restart.

The Ireland goalkeeper had been in contention for man of the match due to his performance in keeping the game scoreless for that long. Instead, his misplaced pass in the 91st minute gifted Petros Mantalos a tap in and he’ll have a different kind of feeling in the pit of his stomach.

Some of the Greek players fell to their knees at the full time whistle, others embraced their teammates with long hugs.

This was an emotional night for the hosts, paying tribute to the late George Baldock, and the home fans chanted his name and sang their songs with fervour as they headed into the Greek night still on top of Group 2 in League B of the Nations League.