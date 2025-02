A US GOVERNMENT Defence agency has been hired by the Government and the Irish Defence Forces as consultants to advise on reorganisation of the Irish Air Corps, army and navy, The Journal has learned.

Based at the Pentagon outside Washington DC, the Institute for Security Governance (ISG) is part of the Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU).

Sources have said the ISG has recently met with Irish Air Corps (IAC) leaders to discuss the change of the organisation to a more air force style structure.

The Commission on the Defence Forces said this would make it as a stand alone organisation with its own command and control structures which manage a dedicated fleet of aircraft and, with the arrival of primary radar, would be in charge of protecting Irish airspace.

According to its website, the ISG is the US Department of Defence’s “leading implementer for Institutional Capacity Building”.

“As a component of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), ISG is charged with building partner institutional capacity and capability through tailored advising, education, and professional development programs grounded in American values and approaches,” the website blurb adds.

Ireland is in the midst of an Action Plan to bring military capability up to modern and best practice standards. It followed a major study by the Commission on the Defence Forces which was published three years ago and which identified key failings.

Restructuring was a major component in the findings and the restructuring of the Irish Air Corps is part of that plan.

Advertisement

The report said: “The Chief of Defence to initiate an immediate force design process assisted by external experts with access to international military expertise”.

Sources have also said that the ISG will not only be working with the IAC but also across the Army and the Naval Service.

A statement from Ireland’s Department of Defence (DOD) confirmed the move and the ISG is liaising with a new DOD bureau known as the Office of Strategic Force Design – this in turn has seen individual offices be established in the three services.

“The Commission on the Defence Forces specifically called for the force design process to be assisted by external experts. The Defence Forces looked at a number of options and the Institute for Security Governance (ISG) was identified as the most suitable and appropriate by the Defence Forces.

“ISG specialise in Institutional Capacity Building and have significant expertise and experience in Force Design and development, and have worked with over 80 nations. Solutions are underpinned by best international practice and driven by partner nations.

“ISG have held initial discussions with the Defence Forces and this work will continue throughout 2025,” the statement said.

This aspect of the change and modernisation programme within the Irish Defence Forces is also running in tandem with a major set of equipment purchasing.

As reported on Sunday, a French arms industry expert has said that Ireland could be about to spend more than €600m on new armoured vehicles. There has also been a suggestion that they could be looking to buy mobile artillery vehicles.

There is a plan to purchase and construct a web of air and sea radar stations, sonar and new medium lift helicopters for the Air Corps as well as new ships for the Naval Service.