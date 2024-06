IT’S OFFICIALLY SUMMER, and with the weather being good here for once – it actually feels like it.

Airfare prices have gone up, and so has the cost of staying in a hotel or airbnb, Irish site Bonkers.ie has estimated that prices for flights this summer could be on average around 40% more expensive than what they were pre-covid.

There have been anti-tourism movements in some destination hotspots, like the Canary Islands and Majorca.

Last weekend, around 10,000 people marched through the capital city of Palma to demand a limit on tourist numbers.

With all that in mind, are you booked to go away this summer?